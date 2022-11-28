Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Rockwool A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROCK B   DK0010219153

ROCKWOOL A/S

(ROCK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:24 2022-11-28 am EST
1585.50 DKK   -5.48%
09:05aReport on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
GL
09:05aReport on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
GL
11/25Europe's STOXX 600 logs sixth straight week of gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

11/28/2022 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 14 – 2022
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 November 2022

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 1,650.00 DKK362

d) Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume: -
  • Price: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2022-11-25

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:

Per Palludan
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment


All news about ROCKWOOL A/S
09:05aReport on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
GL
09:05aReport on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
GL
11/25Europe's STOXX 600 logs sixth straight week of gains
RE
11/24Transcript : ROCKWOOL International A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
11/23Global markets live: UBS, Apple, Nordstrom, Autodesk, Vmware...
MS
11/23Strong sales performance in a Q3 impacted by extraordinary surge in energy prices
GL
11/23Strong sales performance in a Q3 impacted by extraordinary surge in energy prices
GL
11/23Rockwool A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/23Rockwool A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
11/08Rockwool A/s : launches "By Nature" brand position
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKWOOL A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 993 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
Net income 2022 283 M 294 M 294 M
Net cash 2022 6,77 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 4 867 M 5 061 M 5 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 399
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ROCKWOOL A/S
Duration : Period :
Rockwool A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWOOL A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 225,51 €
Average target price 219,49 €
Spread / Average Target -2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Birgersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kim Junge Andersen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Kähler Chairman
Bjørn Rici Andersen Senior VP-Group Operations & Technology
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen Vice President-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWOOL A/S-41.35%5 061
OWENS CORNING0.51%8 501
STO SE & CO. KGAA-30.86%1 021
NICHIHA CORPORATION-3.24%779
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-73.37%542
OKABE CO., LTD.-0.28%246