  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Rockwool A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROCK B   DK0010219153

ROCKWOOL A/S

(ROCK B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:48 2023-03-29 am EDT
1682.50 DKK   +2.65%
01:59pRestricted Share Unit Programs
GL
01:59pRestricted Share Unit Programs
GL
01:28pMinutes of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Restricted Share Unit Programs

03/29/2023 | 01:59pm EDT
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 06 - 2023
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 March 2023

Restricted Share Unit Programs

The ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors has today, in accordance with the remuneration policy adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2020, decided to allocate Restricted Share Units, including phantom units, (“RSUs”) to a group of up to 85 key employees in leading positions, including Group Management (the “Participants”). The scheme is designed to align the interest of the Participants to those of our shareholders, and to give the Participants an incentive to make a long-term commitment as well as to promote value creation within the group.

The Board of Directors has granted the Participants a total of 12,900 RSUs and, subject to vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one ROCKWOOL B-share or, in case of phantom units, a cash based settlement to the corresponding share value at the time of transfer. The fair value of each RSU is DKK 1,618.63 being the 15 days average price of ROCKWOOL’s B-share up to the date of approval of the allocation. The total fair value of the RSU allocation is EUR 2.8 million.

The RSUs will vest on 20 May, 2026. Following the end of the vesting period the allocated RSUs are replaced by B-shares with a face value of DKK 10 or, in case of phantom units, a corresponding cash settlement, conditional to the Participant being employed within the ROCKWOOL Group.

Holders of the RSUs will have no rights as a shareholder until transfer to the Participants as ROCKWOOL B-shares following the aforementioned vesting period. Information on completed transfers of B-shares to registered management members will be published as a company announcement following the end of the vesting period and included in the ROCKWOOL A/S Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year.

The RSU allocation is subject to Danish law and to the remuneration policy.

The RSU programs will have no dilution effect on existing shareholders.

The remuneration policy can be found on
https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/corporate-governance/remuneration/.

Further information:        

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 40 84 15 26

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 653 M 3 961 M 3 961 M
Net income 2023 284 M 308 M 308 M
Net cash 2023 43,3 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 4 732 M 5 131 M 5 131 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 12 197
Free-Float 99,0%
