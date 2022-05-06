Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Rockwool International A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROCK B   DK0010219153

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S

(ROCK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 05:41:38 am EDT
1859.50 DKK   -1.98%
05:10aHeat pumps, renovations could slash Europe's Russian gas use - report
RE
05/05ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors to call for Extraordinary General Meeting to seek shareholder approval to utilise significant resources for Ukraine's reconstruction
GL
05/05ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors to call for Extraordinary General Meeting to seek shareholder approval to utilise significant resources for Ukraine's reconstruction
GL
Summary 
Summary

Heat pumps, renovations could slash Europe's Russian gas use - report

05/06/2022 | 05:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline in front of word EU and Russia flag colours

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Extensive building renovations and the use of heat pumps could nearly halve Europe's Russian gas use, researchers said on Friday, although industry groups said this would require a substantial increase in policy support and funding.

The European Commission this month will unveil plans to end Europe's reliance on Russian gas, by boosting renewable energy, saving energy and increasing non-Russian gas imports.

Renovating Europe's least energy-efficient buildings and switching their heating systems to heat pumps could aid that goal by cutting annual EU gas demand by about 70 billion cubic metres (bcm), consultancy Guidehouse said in a report which was backed by insulation firm Rockwool.

That is equivalent to around 45% of the 155 bcm of gas Europe receives annually from Russia. Moscow supplies 40% of EU gas.

Guidehouse said the savings could be achieved if all European buildings with the lowest "G" or "F" energy performance grade were renovated to a "C" or "B" level using insulation and switching to heat pumps.

Gas meets roughly half of the energy consumption in those buildings.

Renovation on that scale would go far beyond the EU's current policy plans.

Brussels last year proposed rules to renovate such buildings to a lower "E" grade by 2033. Guidehouse, which provided analysis to the Commission for that proposal, said it could cut gas demand by 22 bcm, but would not enable a massive heat pump roll-out.

Sanjeev Kumar, policy head at the industry group European Geothermal Energy Council, said the more ambitious scenario was possible but only with more policies to expand renewable heating infrastructure.

"Local authorities need to be mandated to set energy transition targets and dates and local distribution companies mandated to deliver these investments," he said.

Insulation firm Rockwool also urged more EU support - including training the millions of workers that would be to carry out the renovations.

"We need more ambitious energy efficiency goals, better use of financing and - just as important - a big focus on practical logistics to start seeing results before the winter," said Mirella Vitale, a senior vice president at Rockwool.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S -1.69% 1860.5 Delayed Quote.-33.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.18% 65.475 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S
Financials
Sales 2022 3 647 M 3 832 M 3 832 M
Net income 2022 347 M 364 M 364 M
Net cash 2022 65,0 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 5 491 M 5 768 M 5 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 968
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jens Birgersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kim Junge Andersen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Kähler Chairman
Bjørn Rici Andersen Senior VP-Group Operations & Technology
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen Vice President-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S-33.67%5 768
OWENS CORNING5.04%9 228
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.40.31%3 109
STO SE & CO. KGAA-15.66%1 258
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-56.16%788
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.-36.02%706