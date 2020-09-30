Log in
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS

(ROCK B)
ROCKWOOL International : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

09/30/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 54 - 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 September 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 - 29 September 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350
23 September 2020
24 September 2020
25 September 2020
28 September 2020
29 September 2020
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350
Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 246,955 374,104,355
23 September 2020 300 2,290.13 687,039
24 September 2020 300 2,274.19 682,257
25 September 2020 300 2,324.08 697,224
28 September 2020 200 2,409.68 481,936
29 September 2020 300 2,437.88 731,364
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 248,355 377,384,175

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 306,683 B shares corresponding to 1.74 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 - 29 September 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

se-2020-54-en.pdf
se-2020-54-transactions-a-and-b-shares.pdf

Disclaimer

Rockwool International A/S published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:29:04 UTC
