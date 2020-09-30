ROCKWOOL International : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
09/30/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 54 - 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 September 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 - 29 September 2020:
Date
Number of A shares
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
18,512
26,405,350
23 September 2020
24 September 2020
25 September 2020
28 September2020
29 September2020
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
18,512
26,405,350
Date
Number of B shares
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
246,955
374,104,355
23 September 2020
300
2,290.13
687,039
24 September 2020
300
2,274.19
682,257
25 September 2020
300
2,324.08
697,224
28 September2020
200
2,409.68
481,936
29 September2020
300
2,437.88
731,364
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
248,355
377,384,175
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 306,683 B shares corresponding to 1.74 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 - 29 September 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
