ROCKWOOL International : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
0
10/07/2020 | 03:45am EDT
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 55 - 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
7 October 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 September - 6 October 2020:
Date
Number of A shares
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
18,512
26,405,350
30 September 2020
1 October 2020
2 October 2020
5 October2020
6 October2020
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
18,512
26,405,350
Date
Number of B shares
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
248,355
377,384,175
30 September 2020
300
2,447.76
734,328
1 October 2020
300
2,489.70
746,910
2 October 2020
300
2,495.11
748,533
5 October2020
300
2,564.85
769,455
6 October2020
300
2,564.38
769,314
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
249,855
381,152,715
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 308,183 B shares corresponding to 1.75 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 September - 6 October 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Rockwool International A/S published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:44:01 UTC