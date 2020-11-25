Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Rockwool International AS    ROCK B   DK0010219153

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS

(ROCK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rockwool International : Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability

11/25/2020 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report on the first nine months of 2020
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 63 - 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

25 November 2020

Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability

Highlights

  • Sales in the year's first nine months reached EUR 1,902 million, a decrease of 5.6 percent in local currencies including a 0.6 percent positive impact from the acquisitions of Parafon in Sweden and Bestofire in Singapore.
  • In Q3 2020, sales reached EUR 670 million, a decrease of 2.3 percent in local currencies including a 0.6 percent positive impact from acquisitions. The decrease in reported figures was 5.1 percent.
  • EBITDA margin for Q3 2020 at 21.7 percent, up 1.6 percentage points from last year due to positive pricing, lower raw material costs and cost reductions.
  • EBIT in the first nine months was EUR 238 million, a decrease of 14.5 percent. At 12.5 percent, EBIT margin was down 1.1 percentage points from last year.
  • EBIT in Q3 2020 was EUR 100 million, same level as last year, equal to 14.9 percent EBIT margin, up 0.8 percentage points compared to same period last year.
  • Investments in the first nine months of 2020 excluding acquisitions reached EUR 243 million, down EUR 49 million compared to last year, primarily due to COVID-19 related delays in investment activities.
  • Annualised return on invested capital ended at 17.7 percent compared to 21.8 percent last year, a decrease of 4.1 percentage points due to lower earnings and higher invested capital.

Outlook 2020

  • Mid-single digit sales decline in local currencies.
  • EBIT margin is now expected to be between 12 and 13 percent.
  • Investment level is now expected to be below EUR 400 million excluding acquisitions.

CEO comment
Commenting on the Group's performance, CEO Jens Birgersson says:

'While still slightly down year-on-year, Q3 sales bounced back well, up 17 percent from Q2. Our ability to quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions and keep costs under control continues to be key in maintaining robust profitability, as Q3 EBIT margin improved almost one percentage point compared to last year'.

Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Conference call:
ROCKWOOL Group will host an earnings call on 26 November 2020 at 11.00 CET. To attend the conference call dial +45 35445577, +44 3333000804 or +1 6319131422. Passcode 22134854#. The conference call will be transmitted live on www.rockwoolgroup.com


se-2020-63-en.pdf

Disclaimer

Rockwool International A/S published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS
09:33aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability
PU
09:27aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability
AQ
05:37aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
PU
11/20ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : quaterly earnings release
11/18ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
PU
11/18ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
AQ
11/11ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
PU
11/04ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
PU
11/04ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
AQ
10/28ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-b..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 606 M 3 099 M 3 099 M
Net income 2020 238 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2020 76,4 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 6 927 M 8 240 M 8 237 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 11 696
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS
Duration : Period :
Rockwool International AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 324,39 €
Last Close Price 332,35 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Birgersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Kähler Chairman
Bjørn Rici Andersen Senior VP-Group Operations & Technology
Kim Junge Andersen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Connie Enghus Theisen Director & Director-Stakeholder Engagement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS56.91%8 240
OWENS CORNING14.30%8 056
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.11.87%1 300
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.11.16%1 183
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.69.46%353
PFB CORPORATION50.15%104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ