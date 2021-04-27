Log in
Rocky Brands, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 4, 2021

04/27/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (May 4, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.rockybrands.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until May 18, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13719422.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.
Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names. Brands in the portfolio include Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, The Original Muck Boot Company®, XTRATUF®, Servus®, NEOS® and Ranger®. More information can be found at RockyBrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
