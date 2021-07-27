Log in
    RCKY   US7745151008

ROCKY BRANDS, INC.

(RCKY)
Rocky Brands, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021

07/27/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (August 3, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.rockybrands.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 17, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13721975.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names. Brands in the portfolio include Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, The Original Muck Boot Company®, XTRATUF®, Servus®, NEOS® and Ranger®. More information can be found at RockyBrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 990
Free-Float 93,7%
Rocky Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROCKY BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,86 $
Average target price 66,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Managers and Directors
Jason S. Brooks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas D. Robertson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, & Executive VP
Richard Simms President-Operations
Curtis A. Loveland Secretary & Independent Director
Michael L. Finn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKY BRANDS, INC.84.75%378
NIKE, INC.16.70%261 140
ADIDAS AG4.73%71 750
PUMA SE13.89%18 568
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION43.28%11 428
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.50.86%8 408