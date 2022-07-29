Log in
    RMCF   US77467X1019

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.

(RMCF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:06 2022-07-29 am EDT
6.760 USD    0.00%
AB Value-Radoff Group Announces Acceptance of Latest Settlement Terms Proposed by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
BU
07/22AB Value Partners Issues an Investor Presentation to Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
CI
07/22AB Value Partners Provides Information to Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
CI
AB Value-Radoff Group Announces Acceptance of Latest Settlement Terms Proposed by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

07/29/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Looks Forward to Promptly Receiving a Standard Cooperation Agreement That Provides for the Addition of a New, Highly Qualified Director and Customary Terms

AB Value Management LLC and Bradley L. Radoff (together with their affiliates, the "AB Value-Radoff Group" or "we"), who own approximately 17.6% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) ("Rocky Mountain" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

“Earlier this week, our representative informed Rocky Mountain’s legal counsel that we agree to all of the Company’s latest publicly disclosed settlement terms. The framework we have agreed to provides for the addition of our nominee to the Board of Directors and other customary terms. By compromising with Rocky Mountain, we hope to facilitate improved corporate governance and enhanced value creation over the long-term. We intend to engage in good faith to expeditiously finalize a cooperation agreement that can benefit all of the Company’s stockholders.”


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,34 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 42,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Sarlls Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan J. Merryman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Ryan R. McGrath Vice President-Information Technology
Brett P. Seabert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.-13.89%42
LINDT-12.60%25 481
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-6.05%11 935
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.30.31%1 662
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.12.77%1 543
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-23.21%564