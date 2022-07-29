AB Value-Radoff Group Announces Acceptance of Latest Settlement Terms Proposed by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Looks Forward to Promptly Receiving a Standard Cooperation Agreement That Provides for the Addition of a New, Highly Qualified Director and Customary Terms

AB Value Management LLC and Bradley L. Radoff (together with their affiliates, the "AB Value-Radoff Group" or "we"), who own approximately 17.6% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) ("Rocky Mountain" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

“Earlier this week, our representative informed Rocky Mountain’s legal counsel that we agree to all of the Company’s latest publicly disclosed settlement terms. The framework we have agreed to provides for the addition of our nominee to the Board of Directors and other customary terms. By compromising with Rocky Mountain, we hope to facilitate improved corporate governance and enhanced value creation over the long-term. We intend to engage in good faith to expeditiously finalize a cooperation agreement that can benefit all of the Company’s stockholders.”

