  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RMCF   US77467X1019

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.

(RMCF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-07-20 pm EDT
6.940 USD   +0.43%
AB Value-Radoff Group Modifies Slate at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

07/20/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Seeks to Elect Proven Corporate Leader Mary Bradley, Who Possesses Highly Additive Experience in Consumer Brands, Chocolate and Franchising

Urges Stockholders to Vote on BLUE Proxy Card to Elect Ms. Bradley to the Board at the 2022 Annual Meeting – Only Latest-Dated Vote Counts

AB Value Management LLC and Bradley L. Radoff (together with their affiliates, the "AB Value-Radoff Group" or "we"), who own approximately 17.6% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) ("Rocky Mountain" or the "Company"), today announced that it has modified its slate and is now seeking to elect just one highly qualified and independent candidate – Mary Bradley – to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for August 18, 2022. In connection with this decision, the AB Value-Radoff Group issued the following statement:

“After engaging with our fellow stockholders and taking into account Rocky Mountain’s most pressing needs, we have decided to seek the election of only Mary Bradley at the upcoming Annual Meeting. Ms. Bradley would bring exceptional experience in the consumer, chocolate and franchising sectors, expertise that is currently lacking in the boardroom. Her background at companies such as Godiva and Starbucks will enable her to bring operational and strategic planning best practices to a company that has been mired in dysfunction for far too long. The addition of one new independent director to the Board is also consistent with the latest settlement offer we communicated to the Company. We strongly believe that Ms. Bradley is the right director at the right time as Rocky Mountain embarks on a turnaround.

Further, we firmly believe Ms. Bradley is ideally suited to replace Brett Seabert, who is a conflicted and problematic director. The Company’s recent communications have done nothing to address our suspicion that Mr. Seabert is only on the Board because the Company’s prior Chief Executive Officer was his long-time friend and best man. Likewise, the Company does not seem to be able to defend his lack of discernible experience in corporate governance, consumer brands or franchising. The reality is Mr. Seabert is an underqualified director with meager stockholdings and a five-year record of presiding over sizable value destruction at Rocky Mountain. Given Chair Jeffrey Geygan’s well-documented public biographies that emphasize his expertise in a variety of financial areas, we assume he can fill Mr. Seabert’s role as a financial expert and Chair of the Audit Committee.

By focusing our efforts on electing Ms. Bradley, who is an objectively stellar nominee, we are aiming to provide stockholders with a simple choice: add a gender diverse director with fresh perspectives and ideal experience, while removing an incumbent director who lacks relevant experience and has overseen tremendous value destruction.”

VOTE THE BLUE PROXY CARD TODAY!


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,34 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,0 M 43,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Sarlls Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan J. Merryman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elisabeth B. Charles Chairman
Ryan R. McGrath Vice President-Information Technology
Brett P. Seabert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.-11.26%43
LINDT-18.82%23 730
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-5.42%11 866
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.13.56%1 516
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.10.34%1 373
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-23.70%561