Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory : Announces Termination of “Poison Pill” Effective Immediately

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the termination of the Company’s stockholder rights plan, commonly referred to as a “poison pill,” after receiving stockholder input and evaluating comments received from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”). The termination of the stockholder rights plan is effective immediately.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 300 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

