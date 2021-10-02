Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMCF   US77467X1019

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.

(RMCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory : Announces Termination of “Poison Pill” Effective Immediately

10/02/2021 | 08:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the termination of the Company’s stockholder rights plan, commonly referred to as a “poison pill,” after receiving stockholder input and evaluating comments received from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”). The termination of the stockholder rights plan is effective immediately.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 300 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the Annual Meeting. In connection with the Annual Meeting, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (the “Company” or “RMCF”) filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, an accompanying WHITE proxy card and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 9, 2021 in connection with the solicitation of proxies from stockholders for the Annual Meeting. The definitive proxy statement and a form of WHITE proxy were first mailed or otherwise furnished to the stockholders of the Company on September 9, 2021 as supplemented on September 20, 2021. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL MEETING OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, IF ANY, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING. This communication is not a substitute for the definitive proxy statement or any other document that may be filed by the Company with the SEC. Investors and stockholders may obtain a copy of the documents free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and in the "SEC Filings" section of the of the Company's Investor Relations website at www.rmcf.com/Investor-Relations.aspx or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations department at (970) 375-5678, as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. In addition, the documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge by directing a request by mail or telephone to: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., 265 Turner Drive, Durango, Colorado 81303, Attn: Secretary, (970) 259-0554.

Certain Information Regarding Participants to the Solicitation

The Company, its directors and certain of its directors, director nominees, executive officers and members of management and employees of the Company and agents retained by the Company are participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the Company's directors, director nominees and executive officers, and their beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, filed with the SEC on June 1, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on June 28, 2021, and in the definitive proxy statement. Changes to the direct or indirect interests of the Company's directors and executive officers are set forth in SEC filings on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3, Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 and Annual Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 5. These documents are available free of charge as described above.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
10/02ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Announces Termination of “Poison Pill” Effe..
BU
10/01CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS OF ROCKY MOUN : Deliver Open Letter to Shareholders
BU
10/01AB Value Solicits Proxies from Shareholders of Rocky Mountain
CI
10/01ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Asks Critical Questions of AB Value on Behalf of Stockh..
BU
09/30ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Notifies Stockholders of Immaculate Confection's Concer..
BU
09/29Rocky Mountain Issues a Statement Regarding AB Value’s Misleading and Inaccurate Statem..
CI
09/29ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Corrects the Record Regarding AB Value's Misleading Cla..
BU
09/28ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Highlights Strong Director Nominees and Transformative ..
BU
09/28Rocky Mountain Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
09/27ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, Institutional Shareholder..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,90 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 43,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bryan J. Merryman President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Rahul Mewawalla Chairman
Ryan R. McGrath Vice President-Information Technology
Brett P. Seabert Independent Director
Andrew T. Berger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC.74.07%43
LINDT23.08%27 719
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG0.29%12 414
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.37.69%2 068
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.4.25%1 832
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)11.50%900