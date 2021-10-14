Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

rmcfd20211014_8ka.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 6, 2021

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Delaware 001-36865 47-1535633

265 Turner Drive

Durango, Colorado 81303

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (970) 259-0554

Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A is being filed by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (the "Company" or RMCF") as an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 8, 2021 to announce the preliminary results of the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on October 6, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting"). This Amendment is being filed to disclose the final, certified voting results received from the independent inspector of election (the "Inspector of Election") for the Annual Meeting.

Item 5.07.Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On October 6, 2021, the Company held the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting online via live audio webcast at which the matters set forth below were submitted to a vote of stockholders. As of the close of business on August 12, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 6,124,288 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote.

Set forth below are the proposals voted upon at the Annual Meeting, and the final vote tabulation that certified the voting results as received from the Inspector of Election. Based on the results, 4,470,785 shares of common stock were voted in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing 73.0% percent of the shares entitled to vote.

The proposals voted on at the Annual Meeting were described, as applicable, in (i) the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 9, 2021 (as supplemented), and (ii) the definitive proxy statement filed by AB Value with the SEC on September 13, 2021 (as supplemented). As used herein, "AB Value" refers to collectively, AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management LLC, Bradley Radoff, and their director nominees.

The final voting results for the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 - Election of directors to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are elected and qualified.

The final votes "FOR" and "WITHHELD" for each nominee, by order of the votes "FOR" each nominee, are set forth below. The six nominees with the most votes in favor have been elected to the board of directors with the certification of the final results by the Inspector of Election.

Votes For Votes Withheld Elisabeth B. Charles* 2,394,383 45,152 Gabriel Arreaga* 2,394,057 45,478 Jeffrey R. Geygan* 2,371,869 67,666 Brett P. Seabert* 2,370,681 68,854 Mark Riegel† 2,002,491 28,761 Sandra Elizabeth Taylor† 2,000,332 30,920 Bryan J. Merryman* 1,808,373 631,162 Rahul Mewawalla* 1,806,464 633,071 Andrew T. Berger† 1,727,866 303,386 Rhonda J. Parish† 1,725,515 305,737

* RMCF Nominee

† AB Value Nominee

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the appointment of Plante & Moran PLLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 4,423,503 21,120 26,162

Proposal 3 - Advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 1,708,004 2,698,031 64,744

Proposal 4 (Stockholder Proposal) - Advisory vote to request that the Board of Directors redeem any previously issued, and not adopt or extend any, poison pill, unless the poison pill was submitted to stockholder approval within 12 months of the poison pill's adoption.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 1,738,916 283,671 8,665

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC. Date: October 14, 2021 By: /s/ Bryan J. Merryman Name: Bryan J. Merryman Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer