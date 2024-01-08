Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc., through its subsidiary Andersons Liquor Inc. (Andersons), owns and operates private liquor stores. The Company owns and operates 25 liquor stores in Alberta. The product mix generally offered by Andersons at its retail stores includes beer, spirits, wine and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, mix and giftware. The Company is focused on locations outside of the urban centers (Edmonton and Calgary) and on specific sites with maximum traffic and minimal competition. Andersons is also focused on store operations and optimizing its operating margin. Its liquor stores in Alberta are located in Athabasca, Athabasca, Beaumont, Cochrane, Devon, Edmonton, Fairview, Fort Macleod, Morinville and others.