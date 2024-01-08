Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. announced that Sarah Stelmack is resigning her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective January 12, 2024 to pursue a career opportunity with another employer. To ensure a seamless transition, the Chief Executive Officer Allison Radford, CPA will assume the role of President and CFO, and Peter Byrne, Executive Chair will be Acting CEO.
