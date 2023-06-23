Reporting to the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) this profile will be responsible for the following tasks:

As part of our IT team, you will play an active role in our ERP migration project. You will be involved in the implementation and optimization of the various ERP modules, in particular the Purchasing, Sales and Project Management modules. You will collaborate with different teams and sites to ensure the successful migration and integration of key processes into the multi-site ERP

Assist in ERP migration planning and implementation.

Collaborate with internal teams to understand business requirements.

Help configure and test Purchasing, Sales and Project Management modules.

Contribute to multi-site ERP integration.

Participate in end-user training.

Ensure project documentation and follow-up.

Technical and methodological know-how

Student in Computer studies, Project management, or related fields.

Good knowledge of ERP systems.

Ability to work in a team and communicate effectively.

Rigorous and organized.

Good written and spoken English.

As a Roctool work-study student, you'll have the opportunity to work in an innovative, international company, take part in a key project and develop your skills in project management and ERP systems.