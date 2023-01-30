ROCTOOL: 2022: a new year of growth!

ROCTOOL

Press Release

Le Bourget-du-Lac, 30th January, 2023 – 8:00 am CET

2022: a new year of growth!

- 2022 revenue: 9.4€ million, up sharply by +14%

- Launch of a structuring industrial partnership

- Towards a change of dimension

Roctool (Euronext Growth – FR0010523167 – ALROC), a specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces record annual revenue as of December 31, 2022 of 9.4€ million, up 14 % compared to 2021, and 44% compared to 2020 with a turnover of 6.5€ million.

Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool comments: “This year we recorded a historic turnover, and we are approaching ten million Euros. Following a good 2021 financial year, we had a challenge to maintain growth in 2022, in line with our business plan. It's done. Our “Eco Molding” initiative is attracting exponentially potential prospects and customers. This radical change in posture, even though the economic situation remains complex, has enabled Roctool to establish itself with many industrialists and large accounts thanks to an eco-responsible and innovative approach. With the high point of the signature announced at the start of 2023, of the global industrial partnership with STANDEX Engraving, we are more than enthusiastic and confident about the prospects for our business.”

In M€ - Consolidated Group 2022 2021 Turnover S1 4,11 S2 5,27 9,38 S1 2,90 S2 5,34 8,24 Sales of goods 1,96 3,92 5,88 1,80 2,38 4,18 Sales of Services 1,18 1,29 2,47 0,97 0,72 1,69 Licences and Royalties 0,97 0,07 1,04 0,13 2,24 2,37

Confirming the relevance of the strategic action plan on the product mix, equipment sales amounted to 5.9€ million, up sharply by +41% vs 2021, with a marked increase in the number of Roctool systems delivered, accompanied by the significant sale of tooling hardware (key components of the technology and a real indicator of the use of the technology).

Provision of services amounted to 2.5€ million, a strong increase of +46% vs 2021.

Licensing and royalty concessions amounted to 1.0€ million, down sharply compared to 2021, the year in which a major beauty contract was signed.

Growth in 2022 revenue was therefore built on a growing number of projects and new applications. To be noted, a large order portfolio for the beginning of 2023.

Adoption of the “Eco Molding” initiative

Eco-Molding has proven its worth and continues to seduce major clients. Its three pillars, which are the transition to more eco-responsible materials, the mastery of the best molding technologies, and the use of mold surface treatment technologies to reduce or eliminate secondary operations, constitute major arguments for the adoption of this innovation. The many presentations at trade fairs and on different products demonstrate the obvious gains of “Eco-Molding”. In less than two years, it marks the in-depth transformation of Roctool and places the company more than ever on a trajectory of success.

The breakthrough of the automotive sector

The automobile, Roctool's historic market, is making a comeback and represents 4.3€ million or 46% of turnover, followed by consumer products (20%), industry (15%) , beauty (11%), electronics (4%) and medical (2%).

Appointment of an International Sales Director

Recruitment in September 2022 of Remo Soligon, benefiting from an experience of more than 15 years with industrialists on an international scale, who will actively contribute to the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen commercial actions at a global level in order to accelerate the commercial momentum already established.

Outlook:

With the announcement, on January 16, of the signing of an international partnership with Standex Engraving, Roctool is counting on expanding its markets and multiplying new projects. Combining Standex Engraving Mold-Tech's global texturing capabilities with Roctool's heating and cooling technology provides convenient access to global expertise, support and technology, all in one step.

In addition, the collaboration with the CEA continues, suggesting new opportunities in the field of solar energy.

Confident in this good momentum, with cash at the end of 2022 in line with the group's expectations and following a path of profitable growth, the Group is maintaining a prudent policy of its resources to support growth. In addition to fine-tuning the cost structure, purchases and external charges, Roctool will propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of March 6, 2023 to postpone the maturity date of the 2021 ORNANs from May 31, 2023 to December 31, 2023.





About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany.

