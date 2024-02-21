ROCTOOL: Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the early redemption of ORNAN 2021

Press Release

Le Bourget-du-Lac, 21st of February 2024, 8am CET

Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the

early redemption of ORNAN 2021

Roctool (Euronext Growth – FR0010523167 – ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces the issue of 1,049,290 new shares following the early redemption of all the ORNAN 2021 bonds.

On February 20, 2024, Roctool's Board of Directors noted the issue of 1,049,290 new shares, each with a par value of twenty (20) cents (the "New Shares"), following early redemption of the 636,950 ORNAN 2021 bonds outstanding at February 15, 2024.

Settlement of the New Shares will take place on February 23, 2024. will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth on the same date and will be listed on the same line as existing Roctool shares (Euronext Growth FR0010523167 - ALROC).

The company's share capital is now made up of 6,731,186 shares, each with a par value of twenty (20) cents each.

Next publication: annual results in April 2024

