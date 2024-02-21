ROCTOOL
ROCTOOL: Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the early redemption of ORNAN 2021

Roctool (Euronext Growth – FR0010523167 – ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces the issue of 1,049,290 new shares following the early redemption of all the ORNAN 2021 bonds.

 

On February 20, 2024, Roctool's Board of Directors noted the issue of 1,049,290 new shares, each with a par value of twenty (20) cents (the "New Shares"), following early redemption of  the 636,950 ORNAN 2021 bonds outstanding at February 15, 2024.

 

Settlement of the New Shares will take place on February 23, 2024. will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth on the same date and will be listed on the same line as existing Roctool shares (Euronext Growth FR0010523167 - ALROC).

 

The company's share capital is now made up of 6,731,186 shares, each with a par value of twenty (20) cents each.

 

 

About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany.   

