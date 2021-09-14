Log in
Roctool S A : 20210913 Roctool SA S1 2021 Statements

09/14/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Roctool

S1 2021 statements

September 13th, 2021

.com

A G E N D A

01. Statements S1 2021

Consolidated P&L, BS, & cash flow statements 3-5

Statutory P&L & BS statements 6-8

S1 2021 consolidated statements: P&L (norms)

Note

S1 2021

S1 2020

Key points

Revenues

6.1

2 900 469

2 559 999

13%

Capitalized production, provisions write-back, grants, etc.

6.2

153 351

247 121

-38%

Total profits

3 053 820

2 807 120

9%

Cost of purchases

6.3

1 086 142

959 993

13%

Operational costs

6.4

1 006 889

1 064 200

-5%

Taxes

6.5

26 883

43 196

-38%

Personnel

6.6

1 741 529

1 866 822

-7%

Depreciations and amortizations

6.7

299 170

415 151

-28%

Total operational costs

4 160 614

4 349 362

-4%

EBIT

(1 098 671)

(1 578 069)

30%

Financial revenues

6.8

35 110

128 933

-73%

Financial costs

6.9

149 960

117 349

28%

Intragroup adjustment

300

205

47%

Intragrou liaison

(0)

(0)

-233%

Financial results

(114 550)

11 788

0%

  • Other profits decreasing (€ 90k) due to lower capitalized production, grants, and receivables currency exchange gains
  • Total operational costs decreasing 4% (- 27% vs S1 2019)
  • Financial costs due mostly to exchange rate loss provisions on subsidiaries debt & cash advances
  • Net loss reduction

Common operations

Current results

Extraordinary revenues

Extraordinary costs

COMPA

Extraordinary result

Income taxes

NY

Net result

NAME

0%

(1 213 222)

(1 566 281)

23%

6.10

81 546

8 192

895%

6.11

68 245

27 526

148%

13 301

(19 334)

-169%

6.12

(2 688)

38 823

0%

www.nicecompany.com

(1

197 233)

(1 624 438)

26%

3

S1 2021 consolidated statements: balance sheet (norms)

Assets

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-20

Intangible assets

1 413 107

1 454 481

-3%

Tangible assets

673 361

708 952

-5%

Financial assets

147 937

156 526

-5%

Equity affiliates

Fixed assets

2 234 405

2 319 959

-4%

Inventory

690 671

787 436

-12%

Accounts receivable

3 024 276

4 164 634

-27%

Deferred taxes

50 398

55 946

-10%

Other receivables

766 865

787 834

-3%

Marketable securities

254 000

254 000

Cash

814 072

1 283 978

-37%

Current assets

5 600 282

7 333 828

-24%

Total assets

7 834 687

9 653 787

-19%

Liabilities

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-20

Capital

905 069

904 965

0%

Share premiums

17 891 495

17 890 545

0%

Loss carried forward

(15 115 964)

(12 739 452)

-19%

Net result

(1 197 233)

(2 601 124)

54%

Equity

2 483 367

3 454 934

-28%

Minority interests

Provisions

99 264

121 257

-18%

Provisions

99 264

121 257

-18%

Financial debt

2 889 095

3 141 486

-8%

Accounts payable

711 479

1 179 230

-40%

Other debts

1 651 482

1 756 880

-6%

Debts

5 252 056

6 077 596

-14%

Total liabilities

7 834 688

9 653 787

-19%

Key points

  • Decreased inventory

COMPA

- High receivables (sales concentration on end-period: three largest receivables expected shortly)

NY www.nicecompany.com

NAME4

S1 2021 consolidated statements: cash flow (norms)

S1 2021

2020

Net income

(1 197 233)

(2 601 124)

Depreciation, amortization, provisions

276 732

776 330

Deferred taxes

5 548

(6 732)

Valuation allowances

(Gains)/losses on sales of assets

(20 301)

8 822

Undistributed affiliate equity earnings

Gross operating cash flow

(935 254)

(1 822 704)

Dividends received

Change in Working capital

1 837 021

(237 891)

Cash flow from operating activities (I)

901 766

(2 060 596)

Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions

(208 331)

(407 580)

Asset sales

81 546

9 081

Financial asset reductions

2 565

23 110

Perimeter changes

Short term placement changes

Internal operations

(951 210)

Cash flow from investing activities (II)

(1 075 430)

(375 389)

Key points

  • Investments essentially linked to intellectual property (€ 120k) and capitalized production (€ 60k)
  • Management considered essential to continue protecting key patents (Circularity)

Increase in debt

43 920

1 921 196

Decrease in debt

(343 762)

(366 917)

Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus

1 054

1 814 984

Sale/purchase of treasury shares

(0)

Net changes of short term borrowings

400

(566)

Cash flow from financing activities (III)

(298 388)

3 368 697

COMPA

2 145

(17 580)

Effect of exchange rates (IV)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III + IV)

(469 906)

915 132

NY

www.nicecompany.com

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1 283 977

368 845

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

814 071

1 283 977

NAME5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RocTool SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
