Roctool S A : 20210913 Roctool SA S1 2021 Statements
S1 2021 statements
September 13
th, 2021
S1 2021 consolidated statements: P&L
(norms)
Revenues
6.1
2 900 469
2 559 999
13%
Capitalized production, provisions write-back, grants, etc.
6.2
153 351
247 121
-38%
Total profits
3 053 820
2 807 120
9%
Cost of purchases
6.3
1 086 142
959 993
13%
Operational costs
6.4
1 006 889
1 064 200
-5%
Taxes
6.5
26 883
43 196
-38%
Personnel
6.6
1 741 529
1 866 822
-7%
Depreciations and amortizations
6.7
299 170
415 151
-28%
Total operational costs
4 160 614
4 349 362
-4%
EBIT
(1 098 671)
(1 578 069)
30%
Financial revenues
6.8
35 110
128 933
-73%
Financial costs
6.9
149 960
117 349
28%
Intragroup adjustment
300
205
47%
Intragrou liaison
(0)
(0)
-233%
Financial results
(114 550)
11 788
0%
Other profits decreasing (€ 90k) due to lower capitalized production, grants, and receivables currency exchange gains
Total operational costs decreasing 4% (- 27% vs S1 2019)
Financial costs due mostly to exchange rate loss provisions on subsidiaries debt & cash advances
Net loss reduction
Common operations
Current results
Extraordinary revenues
Extraordinary costs
COMPA
Extraordinary result
Income taxes
NY
Net result
NAME
0%
(1 213 222)
(1 566 281)
23%
6.10
81 546
8 192
895%
6.11
68 245
27 526
148%
13 301
(19 334)
-169%
6.12
(2 688)
38 823
0%
(1
197 233)
(1 624 438)
26%
3
S1 2021 consolidated statements: balance sheet
(norms)
Assets
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
∆
Intangible assets
1 413 107
1 454 481
-3%
Tangible assets
673 361
708 952
-5%
Financial assets
147 937
156 526
-5%
Equity affiliates
Fixed assets
2 234 405
2 319 959
-4%
Inventory
690 671
787 436
-12%
Accounts receivable
3 024 276
4 164 634
-27%
Deferred taxes
50 398
55 946
-10%
Other receivables
766 865
787 834
-3%
Marketable securities
254 000
254 000
Cash
814 072
1 283 978
-37%
Current assets
5 600 282
7 333 828
-24%
Total assets
7 834 687
9 653 787
-19%
Liabilities
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-20
∆
Capital
905 069
904 965
0%
Share premiums
17 891 495
17 890 545
0%
Loss carried forward
(15 115 964)
(12 739 452)
-19%
Net result
(1 197 233)
(2 601 124)
54%
Equity
2 483 367
3 454 934
-28%
Minority interests
Provisions
99 264
121 257
-18%
Provisions
99 264
121 257
-18%
Financial debt
2 889 095
3 141 486
-8%
Accounts payable
711 479
1 179 230
-40%
Other debts
1 651 482
1 756 880
-6%
Debts
5 252 056
6 077 596
-14%
Total liabilities
7 834 688
9 653 787
-19%
Key points
COMPA
- High receivables (sales concentration on end-period: three largest receivables expected shortly)
NAME
4
S1 2021 consolidated statements: cash flow
(norms)
S1 2021
2020
Net income
(1 197 233)
(2 601 124)
Depreciation, amortization, provisions
276 732
776 330
Deferred taxes
5 548
(6 732)
Valuation allowances
(Gains)/losses on sales of assets
(20 301)
8 822
Undistributed affiliate equity earnings
Gross operating cash flow
(935 254)
(1 822 704)
Dividends received
Change in Working capital
1 837 021
(237 891)
Cash flow from operating activities (I)
901 766
(2 060 596)
Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
(208 331)
(407 580)
Asset sales
81 546
9 081
Financial asset reductions
2 565
23 110
Perimeter changes
Short term placement changes
Internal operations
(951 210)
Cash flow from investing activities (II)
(1 075 430)
(375 389)
Key points
Investments essentially linked to intellectual property (€ 120k) and capitalized production (€ 60k)
Management considered essential to continue protecting key patents (Circularity)
Increase in debt
43 920
1 921 196
Decrease in debt
(343 762)
(366 917)
Issuance (repayment) of shares and paid-in surplus
1 054
1 814 984
Sale/purchase of treasury shares
(0)
Net changes of short term borrowings
400
(566)
Cash flow from financing activities (III)
(298 388)
3 368 697
COMPA
2 145
(17 580)
Effect of exchange rates (IV)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III + IV)
(469 906)
915 132
NY
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1 283 977
368 845
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
814 071
1 283 977
