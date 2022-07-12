Roctool S A : 20220712 PR Roctool ENG

Press Release

Le Bourget-du-Lac, July 12, 2022 - 2pm CEST

H1 2022 revenues: €4.1 million, +41% vs. H1 2021

High growth rate of the activity driven by eco-responsibility solutions

Strong return of the automotive sector

Roctool(Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces consolidated revenues of €4.1 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of 41% compared to H1 2021.

The thundering return of the Automotive market is confirmed, representing 53% of total revenues in H1 2022, i.e. +359% vs. H1 2021 and +113% vs. H1 2020. The confirmed continuity of Beauty, with 15% of the Group's activity, validates the relevance of the strategy, in equal parts with Consumer Products (15%), with the remainder shared with the Industrial (10%) and Medical (2%) sectors.

The various commercial successes over the past six months have improved performance and, as of June 30, 2022, the company had a robust orders list of over €3 million, including major automotive and beauty packaging projects and a first development contract in the solar industry.

Eco-responsibility, a pillar of Roctool's strategy

In addition to its partnership with the CEA to develop the eco-responsible French photovoltaic panels of tomorrow, the Group is committed to implementing its pioneering Eco-Molding solutions for all projects, in order to improve the carbon footprint of the goods produced thanks to the Roctool process.

Industrialists in the various sectors addressed, who are keen on virtuous solutions, have discovered Roctool's expertise in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites. Far from being anecdotal, Roctool technology makes it possible, among other things, to eliminate the use of paint in the automotive and consumer products industries, to facilitate the molding of recycled resins or to offer reductions in part thickness for significant material savings.

Through its Eco-Molding initiative, Roctool addresses a portfolio of high-end and high-growth customers, accompanies them towards an ecological transition while enabling them to produce new- generation parts using exclusive heating and cooling technology with exceptional properties.

