Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Roctool S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALROC   FR0010523167

ROCTOOL S.A.

(ALROC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-10-03 am EDT
3.780 EUR   +2.44%
12:14pRoctool S A : 20221003 PR Eco-Molding By Roctool_Luxepack 2022
PU
09/26RocTool S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/22Roctool S A : 20220922 Engel Press Release K 2022 with Roctool
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roctool S A : 20221003 PR Eco-Molding By Roctool_Luxepack 2022

10/03/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release, Luxe Pack 2022

Roctool, from engineering expert to brand partner

With a strong experience in engineering applied to various industries (carmaking, high-tech, consumer goods), Roctool is consolidating its legitimacy in the beauty packaging space. More than a supplier of cutting-edge technology, the company is accompanying brands thanks to its expertise in materials and transformation processes to find the best compromise between design, material and process.

We remember Roctool's entry into the beauty world a few years ago. This important step for the company was in line with the ecological transition of packaging. Brands and manufacturers quickly perceived the economic and sustainability benefits of Roctool's technology, notably when it comes to recycled materials.

Eco-molding, Roctool's signature service

Thanks to its technological innovation involving induction during the injection phase and its knowledge of materials, Roctool is benefiting from its expertise and its experience to accompany beauty players in the development of their packaging. Roctool's eco-molding initiative ensures a sustainable compromise between the choice of materials, the anticipation of textures and the definition of processes. This triple expertise is justified right from the product design stage. It accelerates the eco- design approach.

Selecting the right material

Roctool's HD Plastics database catalogs a multitude of traditional and new-generation resins. Each has been the subject of industrial tests allowing the identification of optimum parameters in the Roctool cycle (injection pressure, CO2 emission…) when compared with conventional molding.

This library is constantly being enriched thanks to sourcing partnerships with materials suppliers, constituting a precious resource in defining the design of a part (format, wall thickness, complex forms…) due to the anticipation of the material's behavior during injection. Roctool is equipped with a laser and injection laboratory that allows it to carry out a variety of different tests with partners and customers.

Revealing the material and limiting secondary processes

Thanks to the use of heat during the injection phase, the laser texturization of the molds allows the sublimation of the material and the obtention of a finished surface with spectacular results, including matt or high-shine, velvet touch and frosted effect finishes, for example. Roctool's solution thus alleviates the need for certain secondary decoration steps, thereby reducing the product's carbon footprint, notably when used with recycled materials.

Press Contact: Rouge Com. Sylvie Grand 00 33 (0)6 09 28 54 76. sylvie@rougecom.fr

Disclaimer

RocTool SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 16:11:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROCTOOL S.A.
12:14pRoctool S A : 20221003 PR Eco-Molding By Roctool_Luxepack 2022
PU
09/26RocTool S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/22Roctool S A : 20220922 Engel Press Release K 2022 with Roctool
PU
07/12Roctool S A : 20220712 PR Roctool ENG
PU
07/12Roctool : H1 2022 revenues: 4.1 million, +41% vs. H1 2021ROCTOOL
EQ
07/11ROCTOOL S.A. : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
05/04ROCTOOL INNOVATES WITH THE CEA - Presentation of lightweight, 3D and eco-friendly solar..
EQ
04/19Roctool : Saint-Gobain and Roctool combine their unique technologies to boost the composit..
EQ
03/16RocTool S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16Roctool : Yearly results 2021 - Strong acceleration of activity: +27%
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,32 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
Net income 2021 -0,70 M -0,69 M -0,69 M
Net Debt 2021 2,27 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart ROCTOOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Roctool S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCTOOL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Boulanger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Marie Deméautis Chairman
José Feigenblum Director & Chief Technical Officer
Valéry Huot Director
David R. Tate Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCTOOL S.A.-9.56%16
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.01%44 299
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.83%31 127
FANUC CORPORATION-16.90%26 786
FASTENAL COMPANY-28.13%26 458
SMC CORPORATION-24.96%26 292