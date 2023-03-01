Advanced search
    ALROC   FR0010523167

ROCTOOL S.A.

(ALROC)
2023-03-01
3.430 EUR   -1.15%
12:02pRoctool : Freudenberg e-Power Systems sign a strategic agreement with Roctool for new Fuel Cell applications
EQ
01/30Roctool S A : 20230130 PR Roctool CA Consolidated 2022 ENG
PU
01/30Roctool : 2022: a new year of growth!
EQ
Roctool S A : 20230301 Roctool Freudenberg PR ENG

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Press Release

Wednesday, 01 March 2023 at 6 pm CET

Freudenberg e-Power Systems sign a strategic agreement with Roctool for new Fuel Cell applications.

After more than 2 years of engineering studies and technology evaluation, Freudenberg has selected Roctool technology for its innovative fuel cell manufacturing initiatives, dedicated to hydrogen technologies.

Freudenberg is a global technology group focused on its customers. The company has

  1. long-termvision through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and the world of science, Freudenberg develops leading-edge technologies, products, solutions and services for several market segments globally. Roctool patented induction heating technology provides unique heating capabilities and will support Freudenberg's ongoing innovative fuel cell projects, aiming for a sustainable manufacturing method.

"The partnership with Roctool is for Freudenberg an important milestone in our industrialization strategy and enhances our innovative manufacturing technology in the field of fuel cells for heavy-duty application which has the potential for exponential growth," says Tobias Umseher, Vice President Operations & SCM.

"This significant agreement is a great opportunity for our company. Freudenberg is an internationally renowned group with strong innovations. We are proud to be selected with our heating technologies and look forward to supporting Freudenberg and their new fuel cell products for the years to come. Sustainable applications are Roctool priority today" says Mathieu Boulanger, Roctool CEO.

About Freudenberg e-PowerSystems:Freudenberg e-Power Systems is one of the world's leading suppliers of emission neutral energy systems for heavy-duty applications. With its experience and expertise in battery and fuel cell technology, the company offers tailor-made solutions, in particular combined systems, for sustainable and economical e-mobility. With over 700 employees, Freudenberg e-Power Systems supports its customers from application development through to production, commissioning and service. The company is part of the global Freudenberg Group, which has four business areas: Seals and Vibration Control Technology, Nonwovens and Filtration, Household Products as well as Specialties and Others. In 2021 the Group generated sales of more than 10 billion euros and employed more than 50,000 associates in around 60 countries.

More information is available at www.freudenberg.com

About Roctool:Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite

molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe.

Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du- Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany. For more information, www.roctool.com

Disclaimer

RocTool SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
