Roctool S A : 20230414 Roctool RA ENG

Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, 14th April 2023 - 8am CET Results 2022 ROCTOOL reaches a milestone Record Activity Strong improvement in operating and net income Profitable growth trajectory based on its unique and efficient eco-friendly molding technology The Roctool Board of Directors (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, met on April 13, 2023 to approve the 2022 financial statements. The group recorded a record annual turnover of €9.4M on 31 December 2022, up +14% compared to 2021, and +44% compared to 2020. Mathieu Boulanger, Roctool CEO comments: "I would like to thank all the employees whose expertise and work, in a complex global context, have enabled our innovation to be successfully recognized. In 2022, Roctool will achieve an unprecedented turnover with a very strong growth in Roctool systems and services (respectively +41% and +44% vs 2021). This performance demonstrates the attractiveness of our solutions for our customers, who recognize a unique value proposition in line with the challenges of the ecological transition in industry. We are proud to reach an inflection point today that should allow Roctool to enter a profitable growth cycle, addressing increasingly diversified prestigious customers." Consolidated data (in k€) 2022* 2021 ∆ 2020 ∆ vs22 Revenues 9 356 8 236 14% 6 505 44% EBITDA (146) 197 - (1 658) 91% EBIT (operating result) (108) (638) 83% (2 218) 95% Net result (315) (704) 55% (2 601) 88% Status of the 2022 consolidated accounts: the audit procedures on the accounts have been completed and the auditors' audit report is in the process of being issued. A solid business model Roctool has continued its uninterrupted growth in activity for the past 3 years, which has enabled sales to reach 9 356 K€. It should be noted that the +14% growth masks a much stronger growth dynamic, with a significant breakthrough in sales of Roctool systems (+41% vs. 2021) and services (+44% vs. 2021) in combination with licenses and royalties. 1/3

In 2022, the diversification of customers and sectors of activity addressed was further strengthened, reaching sectors at the cutting edge of innovation and in strong demand for industrial solutions that meet the major challenges of the ecological transition. Thus, Roctool addresses customers in the automotive (46%), consumer (19%) and beauty (11%) sectors, as well as other fields such as new energies. This wealth of activities guarantees Roctool a lesser sectoral exposure and strengthens its positioning with key accounts. The gross margin remains at a high and stable level compared to 2021, even though the inflationary context, as well as the product mix, could have impacted the margin level. This level of margin demonstrates the strength of Roctool's business model, with strong operating leverage. The strong growth in activity, combined with excellent control of the cost structure, has enabled the company to remain very close to breakeven, as expected. This slight decrease in Ebitda is explained by two factors. On the one hand, and mainly, essential recruitments have been made to structure and accompany the expected growth. Thus, Roctool has announced the recruitment of a Director of International Sales during 2022, who is in charge of accelerating the commercial dynamic. In addition, Roctool has increased its spending on technology promotion, in particular with participation in the largest plastics trade fair in Germany (K SHOW), which is held once every three years. The Ebit improved significantly to -108 K€ vs -638 K€ in 2021, at a level close to the Ebitda, as the year 2022 did not result in the recognition of provisions as in 2021. The net result improved by +389 K€ to -315 K€. 2/3