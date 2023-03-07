Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment

07.03.2023 17:16:34 (local time)

Company: Rodna Zemya Holding AD-Sofia (6R2B)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Rodna Zemya Holding AD (6R2B), ISIN BG2100003206, shall be discontinued as of 08 March 2023.

Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.

The change is due to a notification of a delay in interest payment due by 06 March 2023.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

