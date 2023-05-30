Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment

30.05.2023 17:12:19 (local time)

Company: Rodna Zemya Holding AD-Sofia (6R2B)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Rodna Zemya Holding AD (6R2B), ISIN BG2100003206, shall be resumed as of 31 May 2023.

The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 06 March 2023, received from the issuer.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

