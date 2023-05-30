Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Rodna Zemya Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRZ   BG1100051983

RODNA ZEMYA HOLDING AD

(HRZ)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
2.940 BGN    0.00%
12:51pRodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
03/07Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coupon Payment 30.05.2023 17:12:19 (local time)

Company: Rodna Zemya Holding AD-Sofia (6R2B)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Rodna Zemya Holding AD (6R2B), ISIN BG2100003206, shall be resumed as of 31 May 2023.
The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 06 March 2023, received from the issuer.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rodna Zemya Holding AD published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RODNA ZEMYA HOLDING AD
12:51pRodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
03/07Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
2022Rodna Zemya : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
More news
Chart RODNA ZEMYA HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Rodna Zemya Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Biser Lozkov Lozev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Svetoslav Asparuhov Yanev Chairman
Teodora Valerieva Todorova Director
Nevena Gergova Director-Investor Relations
Pavlin Ivanov Radev Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RODNA ZEMYA HOLDING AD0.68%90
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.90%62 159
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%23 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.01%10 872
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.74%9 769
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.96%9 614
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer