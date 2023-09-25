25.09.2023 16:29:43 (local time)

Company: Rodna Zemya Holding AD-Sofia (HRZ)

Rodna Zemya Holding appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 October 2023 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 83 Vladimir Vazov Blvd. under the following agenda:

- Renewal of the mandate of the Board's members Biser Lozev, Svetoslav Yanev and Teodora Todorova for a five-year term as of the date of entering the decision in the Commercial Register

- In the lack of quorum, the EGM will be held on 14 November 2023 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 12 October 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders be entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 10 October 2023 (Ex Date: 11 October 2023).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

