    NSH   IE0006447985

ROEBUCK FOOD GROUP PLC

(NSH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
13.00 GBX    0.00%
03:17pRoebuck Food : Agm, 2022
PU
09/28FTSE 100 Closes 0.3% Higher as Bank of England Steps in to Stabilize Bond Market, Pound
DJ
09/28Gilt Yields Hit Highest Since 2008 as IMF, Moody's Criticize Budget
DJ
Roebuck Food : AGM, 2022

10/25/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Thursday, 17 November 2022 at 11.00am

Venue: Mason Hayes & Curran, South Bank House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, D04 TR29, Ireland

DOCX AGM Notice 2022 (63kb) Download
PDF 2022 Proxy Form (134kb) Download

Disclaimer

Roebuck Food Group plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 19:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 45,9 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,56 M 5,50 M 5,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,29x
Yield 2022 92,2%
Capitalization 4,47 M 4,49 M 4,42 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 66,9%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Declan Morrissey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Haesakkers Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Murphy Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Timothy Joseph O'Neill Executive Chairman
Kevin Hancock Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROEBUCK FOOD GROUP PLC-35.00%4
WALMART INC.-3.65%378 392
SYSCO CORPORATION1.91%41 253
KROGER-3.60%31 488
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.30%27 175
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.08%26 325