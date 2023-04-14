Advanced search
    NSH   IE0006447985

ROEBUCK FOOD GROUP PLC

(NSH)
04/14/2023
15.50 GBX   -12.68%
06:36aRoebuck Food : Change of Directorate, Apr 2023
PU
06:16aRoebuck Food shares down as Chair Ted O'Neill to step down
AN
05:56aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bradda Head rises as deputy chair buys shares
AN
Roebuck Food shares down as Chair Ted O'Neill to step down

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
Roebuck Food Group PLC - Newry, Northern Ireland-based protein and product sourcing company - Says Executive Chair Ted O'Neill will step down on September 29 this year. Says he is "waiving any entitlement to payment in lieu of notice or otherwise in respect of his ceasing to hold these offices". O'Neill became chair in 2003, and holds a 10.1% stake in the company, or 3.0 million shares. O'Neill says: "The 1st of May this year will mark the 20th anniversary of my becoming chairman of the company. I have been privileged and pleased to have led its development during that time." Roebuck says it will update further in the coming weeks on the structure of the board.

Current stock price: 15.50 pence each, down 13% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 11%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

