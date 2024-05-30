Roebuck Food Group Public Limited Company is engaged in the product sourcing business. The Company is focused on plant and ingredients business and a dairy business based in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Agri, Animal Protein, and Plant Protein. The Animal Protein segment is engaged in sourcing and procurement of meat, fish, and dairy. The Agri segment is engaged in dairy business. The Plant Protein and Ingredients segment is engaged in food and food ingredient distribution. The product sourcing business is made up of Townview Foods Limited based in Newry and Townview Sourcing Limited based in Dublin. It is a protein and ingredientâs sourcing business with a sales footprint across Ireland, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe. The Agri business is made up of Cantwellscourt Farm, which is a A2 milking farm based in Kilkenny, Ireland. The Company's subsidiaries include Roebuck Investments Limited, Townview Sourcing Limited, and others.