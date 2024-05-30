Roebuck Food Group PLC - Dublin-based food supplier - Sells its wholly owned subsidiary, dairy producer Cantwellscourt Farm Limited to an "...unrelated partnership engaged in the Irish dairy milking industry" for EUR1.5 million. Roebuck will no longer engage in dairy farming. The company will receive EUR1.3 million after settling its outstanding debts. In 2023 Cantwellscourt generated EUR1.6 million, with loss after tax of EUR500,000, and had net assets of EUR1.4 million. Funds will be used for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Current share price: 12.75 pence
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
