Rofina : Appointment of Company Secretary and Change of Registered Business Address

ROFINA GROUP LIMITED
(ACN 635 120 517)
LEVEL 8, 99 ST GEORGES TERRACE, PERTH WA 6000, AUSTRALIA.
NSX RELEASE
17 AUGUST 2022
APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY & CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS
The Board of Rofina Group Limited (the Company) wish to advise the appointment of Chen Chik Ong as Company Secretary, effective immediately.
Registered Business address of the Company is now changed to Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000.
For further information please contact: publicrelation@rofinagroup.com.
Wei Yin Soo
CEO
Disclaimer
Rofina Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:43:06 UTC.