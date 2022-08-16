Rofina : Appointment of Company Secretary and Change of Registered Business Address

ROFINA GROUP LIMITED

(ACN 635 120 517)

LEVEL 8, 99 ST GEORGES TERRACE, PERTH WA 6000, AUSTRALIA.

NSX RELEASE 17 AUGUST 2022

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY & CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Board of Rofina Group Limited (the Company) wish to advise the appointment of Chen Chik Ong as Company Secretary, effective immediately.

Registered Business address of the Company is now changed to Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000.

For further information please contact: publicrelation@rofinagroup.com.

Wei Yin Soo

CEO