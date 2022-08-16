Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Rofina Group Limited
  News
  Summary
ROFINA GROUP LIMITED

(218)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2020-08-31
0.1700 AUD   +13.33%
08/16ROFINA : Appointment of Company Secretary and Change of Registered Business Address
PU
08/08ROFINA : Preliminary Final - 31 May 2022
PU
Rofina Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
Rofina : Appointment of Company Secretary and Change of Registered Business Address

08/16/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
ROFINA GROUP LIMITED

(ACN 635 120 517)

LEVEL 8, 99 ST GEORGES TERRACE, PERTH WA 6000, AUSTRALIA.

NSX RELEASE

17 AUGUST 2022

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY & CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Board of Rofina Group Limited (the Company) wish to advise the appointment of Chen Chik Ong as Company Secretary, effective immediately.

Registered Business address of the Company is now changed to Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000.

For further information please contact: publicrelation@rofinagroup.com.

Wei Yin Soo

CEO

Disclaimer

Rofina Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,09 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net income 2021 -3,22 M -2,26 M -2,26 M
Net Debt 2021 3,34 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Income Statement Evolution
