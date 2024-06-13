NOTICE

Final Dividend Declaration

Notice is hereby given that the board of directors of Rogers and Company Limited (the 'Company') has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.89 per share payable in respect of all the ordinary shares of the Company. This dividend is in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2024 and will be payable in full to all the shareholders of the Company registered at close of business on 02 July 2024.

The payment of this dividend will be made on or about 17 July, 2024.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Stock Exchange up to the market day of 27 June, 2024 and ex-dividend as from 28 June, 2024.

By order of the Board

Sharon Ah Lin

Company Secretary

13 June 2024

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The board of directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

BRN:C06000706