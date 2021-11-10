Log in
Coastal First Nations and Rogers announce partnership agreement

11/10/2021
Partnership to support a conservation-based economy, advance connectivity for underserved, rural and Indigenous communities, and advance CFN’s environmental stewardship work

Rogers to build five new cell towers to provide more than 100 kms of new service coverage along Highway 16 from Masset through Port Clements to Queen Charlotte and improve wireless connectivity throughout Haida Gwaii

Rogers Sports & Media to promote awareness of CFN’s Great Bear Rainforest initiative by showcasing storytelling, music, arts and culture through its media outlets

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal First Nations (CFN) is honoured to announce a partnership with Rogers Communications that will greatly benefit communities and Coastal First Nations by supporting the growth of a conservation-based economy through improved connectivity, strengthen environmental stewardship work through technology and academic research and help Indigenous entrepreneurs with digital tools to grow their businesses.

“This partnership is the beginning of a meaningful collaboration between Coastal First Nations and Rogers to create a strong foundation for future generations,” said Christine Smith-Martin, Executive Director, CFN. “The Coastal First Nations board is excited to partner with Rogers as we move forward with our digital strategy and action planning.”

“This opportunity to increase cellular coverage and competition is important to improve the safety and quality of service for all residents of Haida Gwaii,” said Jason Alsop, President, Council of the Haida Nation.

The Rogers-CFN partnership agreement covers a multitude of initiatives that will be announced between now and into 2022, including academic research projects, the creation and growth of Indigenous led internet service providers and digital platforms for Indigenous entrepreneurs to succeed.

The Rogers-CFN initiatives announced today include:

  • Five new cell sites and a major upgrade of existing infrastructure to be built on Haida Gwaii improving cellular coverage to the majority of the Haida Gwaii population as well as bringing new near contiguous coverage on Highway 16 from Masset through Port Clements to Queen Charlotte
  • Rogers will invest and support CFN’s renowned environmental stewardship work supporting a long-standing sense of collective responsibility to care for our lands and waters.
  • Rogers Sports & Media and CFN to raise awareness about the environmental challenges facing the Great Bear Rainforest, including the threatened salmon population, with an upcoming music festival involving Indigenous artists and performances
  • Today’s Shopping Choice’s Let’s Shop Better™ platform to support new opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs from CFN communities

“We are incredibly honoured to build a true partnership with Coastal First Nations that will improve connectivity across Haida Gwaii and Highway 16, support environmental stewardship and help build a strong, vibrant conservation-based economy,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “We’re deeply committed to Canada’s Indigenous communities and with partners like Coastal First Nations, look forward to making a meaningful difference through our $1 billion Rural, Remote and Indigenous Connectivity Fund when we come together with Shaw next year.”

British Columbia’s unique alliance of nine Coastal First Nations communities are collectively building a world-class conservation-based economy by leading digital visioning and action planning for stewardship, economic development, skills training and education, as well as health and wellbeing. This collaboration with Rogers is another key step forward for CFN in shaping the power of British Columbia’s digitally “Connected Coast”, by showcasing their sustainable vision and innovative talents to the world.

Rogers will also be engaging in research and training initiatives, will partner with CFN to support community events, increase its local presence and provide employment opportunities for youth and local entrepreneurs moving forward.

For more information:
Christine Smith-Martin
Executive Director, Coastal First Nations
604-340-6197

Andrew Garas
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

About Coastal First Nations
The Coastal First Nations promotes community self-sufficiency and sustainable economic development on BC’s North and Central Coast and Haida Gwaii. Our communities are working together to build a strong, conservation-based economy that recognizes our Title and Rights, and protects our culture and ecosystems.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.


Financials
Sales 2021 14 595 M 11 687 M 11 687 M
Net income 2021 1 652 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
Net Debt 2021 19 599 M 15 693 M 15 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 31 011 M 24 931 M 24 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 60,90 CAD
Average target price 70,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
John Anthony MacDonald Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%24 873
AT&T INC.-14.08%176 454
T-MOBILE US-11.12%149 712
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-18.66%103 300
KDDI CORPORATION11.38%67 366
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.57%59 769