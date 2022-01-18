Connecting Communities: Rogers is bringing 100% Pure Fibre to New Brunswick  

Rogers will invest close to $200 million to upgrade its network to ensure that New Brunswickers have access to the latest internet technology and a superior entertainment experience now, and in the future

In the coming months, residents and businesses across Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview and Shediac will be able to enjoy Ignite Internet, Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream – powered by 100% pure fibre

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its commitment to deliver connectivity to more neighbourhoods across Canada, Rogers Communications today announced that it will invest close to $200 million to bring 100% pure fibre to up to 314,000 homes and businesses in New Brunswick starting in the communities of Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview and Shediac. Through these network upgrades, New Brunswickers will have access to pure fibre directly to their homes and businesses to access Rogers leading-edge suite of services.

“It is important that we continue to invest in our communities to ensure that customers have access to faster and more reliable service than ever, especially as technology continues to evolve and the world becomes more connected,” said Matt MacLellan, President, Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “We are excited to bring 100% pure fibre to New Brunswick and give residents and business owners access to the network of the future.”

Pure fibre delivers a faster, richer, and more responsive online experience that will support even more devices and services – from advance gaming to smart home technology, to virtual support and the most demanding business operations. Pure fibre is next-generation network technology that enables world-class blazing speeds to support transformational growth.

Once completed, customers will have access to Rogers services including Ignite Internet with download and upload speeds up to 1.5 Gigabits per second, creating an even more seamless experience for uploading music or movies, video conferencing or broadcasting live streams, and creating backups or saving large files to the cloud. Customers will also enjoy endless entertainment with Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream, bringing together the best content in one place including Netflix, Disney+ and making it faster to find favourites with the easy-to-use Voice Remote.

Over the past year Rogers has deepened and expanded key programs in Atlantic Canada:

Delivered 5G: Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton.

Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton. Committed to delivering rural and remote connectivity: Rogers is investing close to $3 million to expand its fibre network in New Brunswick through builds along Route 490, near McQuade and in the community of Ludlow. And through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick. In Newfoundland and Labrador, Rogers is investing $6 million to expand its fibre network to the communities of Humber Village, Little Rapids and on Bell Island.

Rogers is investing close to $3 million to expand its fibre network in New Brunswick through builds along Route 490, near McQuade and in the community of Ludlow. And through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick. In Newfoundland and Labrador, Rogers is investing $6 million to expand its fibre network to the communities of Humber Village, Little Rapids and on Bell Island. Empowered Generation Possible : Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Atlantic Canada that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth since launching the program in 2017.

: Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Atlantic Canada that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth since launching the program in 2017. Supported technology innovation : Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions.

: Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions. Connected community partners: Rogers expanded its phone and plan program in Atlantic Canada by donating to 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador during the third wave of the pandemic.



To learn more on how Rogers is making more possible with pure fibre, visit Rogers.com .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

