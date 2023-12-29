Official ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. press release

Rogers to become official telecommunications partner in Canada



Sportsnet to broadcast 17 PWHL games on TV and Sportsnet+ in 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Women’s Hockey League and Rogers Communications announced today a new multi-year agreement ahead of the inaugural season opener on January 1, 2024. Rogers will become the official telecommunications partner of the PWHL in Canada. The partnership builds on Rogers deep commitment to hockey and to growing the game across Canada.

“Rogers has become synonymous with hockey in Canada through its partnership with the NHL, bringing professional hockey to fans from coast-to-coast through its media properties, team investments, and league sponsorships,” said Stan Kasten, a PWHL Advisory Board member. “This exciting partnership with the PWHL is yet another extension of Rogers’ commitment to growing the game and bringing Canadians the best professional hockey experiences.”

Through the partnership, Rogers will support the growth of women’s hockey in Canada by bringing fans closer to the action with live games, behind-the-scenes content, unique fan experiences, and inspirational opportunities for girls in minor hockey to connect with their hockey heroes.

“We’re proud to support the PWHL and to help grow women’s hockey across the country,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO, Rogers Communications. “We look forward to working alongside the league to celebrate its historic moments, excite and reward fans, and empower the next generation of young players.”

Rogers also announced a partnership with PWHL Montreal to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for girls in local minor hockey programs. As part of this agreement, Rogers will be featured prominently on the team’s helmets and through in-arena signage and promotions.

“Embracing equity on and off the ice is very important. If you can see it, you can be it, and to be a role model for the next generation is something I truly value,” said Marie Philip-Poulin, PWHL Montreal forward and three-time Olympic gold medalist. “Working with Rogers over the years, I have witnessed first-hand how they work to create opportunities for youth in sport, and I am so excited to build on that work with them and the PWHL.”

Rogers will create custom content with the PWHL to engage fans, including Faceoff presented by Rogers, an exclusive, behind-the-scenes social series that goes deeper into the lives of the league’s top players. Rogers will also bring girls playing minor hockey closer to the action by sponsoring a closed practice in each Canadian market, helping youth athletes experience firsthand how pros train and prepare. Fans can watch the first game of the PWHL season, New York vs. Toronto on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on Sportsnet ONE and live streaming on Sportsnet+.

About Rogers Communications Inc.



Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)



The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston, @pwhl_minnesota, @pwhl_montreal, @pwhl_newyork, @pwhl_ottawa, and @pwhl_toronto.

