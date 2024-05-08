– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –

TORONTO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first six of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

FUNKANOMETRY – Dance, Vancouver Island, BC



NOVA SCOTIA

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedian, Halifax, NS



ONTARIO

MARK CLEARVIEW – Magician, Toronto, ON

– Magician, Toronto, ON NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician, Toronto, ON

QUEBEC:

MAT & MYM – Stunt, Quebec City, QC - **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**



SASKATCHEWAN:

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician, Prince Albert, SK – **Lilly’s Golden Buzzer**



Of the remaining acts, four were eliminated and four have been sent to the public vote where Canada will determine their fate. Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts from tonight’s episode into the finale at www.Citytv.com/vote . They are:

ALBERTA:

STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedian, Edmonton, AB – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**



BRITISH COLUMBIA:

ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician, Mission, BC



NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician, Carbonear, NL



ONTARIO

LUKA & JENALYN – Dance, Toronto, ON



Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Kardi’s Golden Buzzer, MAT & MYM (Qu é bec, QC) performed an artistic dance routine on a raised platform with roller skates. The adventurous act had the judges in awe, and led to a standing ovation, with Lilly exclaiming, “I would hate to be the act that follows this.”

performed an artistic dance routine on a raised platform with roller skates. The adventurous act had the judges in awe, and led to a standing ovation, with Lilly exclaiming, “I would hate to be the act that follows this.” Dance duo LUKA & JENALYN (Toronto, ON) had the judges impressed with Kardi stating, “What you guys showed was athleticism, synchronicity, and that move that you guys did, is a move that I personally have never seen before!”

had the judges impressed with Kardi stating, “What you guys showed was athleticism, synchronicity, and that move that you guys did, is a move that I personally have never seen before!” Howie’s golden buzzer, JADE MATHIEU (Longueuil, QC) sang her heart out to Jennifer Hudson’s version of “The Impossible Dream.”

sang her heart out to Jennifer Hudson’s version of “The Impossible Dream.” TROY JAMES (Brampton, ON) contorted his body and used a giant spider web as a prop, but judges weren’t sure if he “stepped it up” quite enough.

contorted his body and used a giant spider web as a prop, but judges weren’t sure if he “stepped it up” quite enough. Singer ESHAN SOBTI (Mission, BC) performed “The Power of Love” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

performed “The Power of Love” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Opera singer MATTHEW COOPER (Carbonear, NL) belted out “The Winner Takes It All’ by ABBA, winning the hearts of the audience.

belted out “The Winner Takes It All’ by ABBA, winning the hearts of the audience. Lindsay Ell’s golden buzzer TOGETHER FOR PEACE ( L é vis , QC) used sand art as an expression of the state of the world.

used sand art as an expression of the state of the world. Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer NATALIE MORRIS (Toronto, ON) belted her lungs out to “I Was Here” by Beyoncé, leaving the judges and the audience roaring, landing a standing ovation. In an unexpected twist, all of the judges surprised Natalie with a group Golden Buzzer, giving her $25,000 from CIBC and a spot in the finale!

belted her lungs out to “I Was Here” by Beyoncé, leaving the judges and the audience roaring, landing a standing ovation. In an unexpected twist, all of the judges surprised Natalie with a group Golden Buzzer, giving her $25,000 from CIBC and a spot in the finale! Dance duo FUNKANOMETRY (Vancouver Island, BC) performed an epic dance routine that had Lilly saying, “I think you are the act that I would want to see over and over and over again.”

performed an epic dance routine that had Lilly saying, “I think you are the act that I would want to see over and over and over again.” Comedian TRAVIS LINDSAY (Halifax, NS) performed jokes which had the judges stating he was incredibly “relatable.”

performed jokes which had the judges stating he was incredibly “relatable.” Trish’s Golden Buzzer, comedian STERLING V SCOTT (Edmonton, AB) , cracked jokes about the judges and his kids before getting heckled by an audience member. The judges' applauded Sterling's quick thinking and sharp comebacks!

cracked jokes about the judges and his kids before getting heckled by an audience member. The judges' applauded Sterling's quick thinking and sharp comebacks! Lilly’s Golden Buzzer, singer REBECCA STRONG (Prince Albert, SK) , sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” Howie stated, “Your performance tonight was a dream come true.”

, sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” Howie stated, “Your performance tonight was a dream come true.” Magician MARK LEWIS (Toronto, ON) played a hilarious card trick on Kardi, leaving everyone amazed and pondering how he did it.

played a hilarious card trick on Kardi, leaving everyone amazed and pondering how he did it. Magician MARK CLEARVIEW (Toronto, ON) impressed the audience and judges alike with his theatrical entrance, humour and magic tricks. Howie hit a surprise Golden Buzzer for Mark, which awarded him $25,000 from CIBC and sent him straight through to the finale!

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $200,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, May 7)

STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedy Act

Edmonton, AB

ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician

Mission, BC

FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act

Vancouver Island, BC

MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician

Carbonear, NL

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act

Halifax, NS

LUKA & JENALYN – Dance Act

Toronto, ON

MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act

Toronto, ON

MARK LEWIS – Magic Act

Toronto, ON

NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

TROY JAMES – Novelty

Brampton, ON

JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician

Longueuil, QC

TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty

Lévis, QC

MAT & MYM – Stunt

Québec City, QC

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician

Prince Albert, SK

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

