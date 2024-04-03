– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –
TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- America’s Got Talent alumni FUNKANOMETRY (Vancouver Island, BC) wowed the judges with a stellar performance on Canadian soil.
- DANIEL POWTER (Vernon, BC) surprised the audience by singing “Bad Day,” an original song he wrote that topped the charts for several weeks in 2005.
- MITCHELL HRYCAN (Saskatoon, SK) duped the judges when his twin, MICHAEL HRYCAN, surprised the crowd in a shocking twist!
- THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD (Montreal, QC) had the audience in stitches with his antics, tricks, and moves – all while balancing a ball on his head.
- AIR SUP ACROYOGA (Ste-Agathe des Monts, QC) coined themselves as non-conventional yogis when they performed acrobatic yoga whilst balancing a glass of wine. Lilly said the performance was “going straight into the girls’ group chat.”
- HR professional TROY JAMES (Brampton, ON) shocked the audience when he contorted his way across the #CGT stage like a human spider.
- 79-year-old MARK LEWIS (Toronto, ON) received the group Golden Buzzer after performing close-up magic tricks, Lilly said he was “born to do magic and comedy.”
- Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer NATALIE MORRIS (Toronto, ON) received a standing ovation after her cover of “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile.
The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 2)
FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act
Vancouver Island, BC
Check Out FUNKANOMETRY’s Performance
DANIEL POWTER – Singer/Musician
Vernon, BC
Check Out DANIEL POWTER’s Performance
STEVE KASE – Novelty
Toronto, ON
Check Out STEVE KASE’s Performance
MITCHELL HRYCAN – Magic Act
Saskatoon, SK
Check Out MITCHELL HRYCAN’s Performance
THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD – Novelty
Montreal, QC
Check Out THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD’s Performance
AIR SUP ACROYOGA – Novelty
Ste-Agathe des Monts, QC
Check Out AIR SUP ACROYOGA’s Performance
TROY JAMES – Novelty
Brampton, ON
Check Out TROY JAMES’ Performance
MARK LEWIS – Magic Act
Toronto, ON
Check Out MARK LEWIS’ Performance
NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Check Out NATALIE MORRIS’ Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 9)
STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty
Holland Landing, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act
Oakville, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
RON DESCHENES – Novelty
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
FRANCOIS OUIMET – Musician
Montréal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty
Warkworth, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician
Longueuil, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act
Tracadie, NB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty
St. John’s, NF
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
WALLACE WONG – Novelty
Mississauga, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON – Dance Act
Montreal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
