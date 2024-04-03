– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –



– Catch up on tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on-demand or stream on Citytv+. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Applications are open all year long for Canadians to apply at Citytv.com –

– Download photography from tonight’s episode –

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

America’s Got Talent alumni FUNKANOMETRY (Vancouver Island, BC) wowed the judges with a stellar performance on Canadian soil.

wowed the judges with a stellar performance on Canadian soil. DANIEL POWTER (Vernon, BC) surprised the audience by singing “Bad Day,” an original song he wrote that topped the charts for several weeks in 2005.

surprised the audience by singing “Bad Day,” an original song he wrote that topped the charts for several weeks in 2005. MITCHELL HRYCAN (Saskatoon, SK) duped the judges when his twin, MI CHAEL HRYCAN , surprised the crowd in a shocking twist!

duped the judges when his twin, , surprised the crowd in a shocking twist! THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD (Montreal, QC) had the audience in stitches with his antics, tricks, and moves – all while balancing a ball on his head.

had the audience in stitches with his antics, tricks, and moves – all while balancing a ball on his head. AIR SUP ACROYOGA ( Ste-Agathe des Monts, Q C) coined themselves as non-conventional yogis when they performed acrobatic yoga whilst balancing a glass of wine. Lilly said the performance was “going straight into the girls’ group chat.”

coined themselves as non-conventional yogis when they performed acrobatic yoga whilst balancing a glass of wine. Lilly said the performance was “going straight into the girls’ group chat.” HR professional TROY JAMES (Brampton, ON) shocked the audience when he contorted his way across the #CGT stage like a human spider.

shocked the audience when he contorted his way across the #CGT stage like a human spider. 79-year-old MARK LEWIS (Toronto, ON) received the group Golden Buzzer after performing close-up magic tricks, Lilly said he was “born to do magic and comedy.”

received the group Golden Buzzer after performing close-up magic tricks, Lilly said he was “born to do magic and comedy.” Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer NATALIE MORRIS (Toronto, ON) received a standing ovation after her cover of “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile.

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 2)

FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act

Vancouver Island, BC



Check Out FUNKANOMETRY’s Performance

DANIEL POWTER – Singer/Musician

Vernon, BC



Check Out DANIEL POWTER’s Performance

STEVE KASE – Novelty

Toronto, ON



Check Out STEVE KASE’s Performance

MITCHELL HRYCAN – Magic Act

Saskatoon, SK



Check Out MITCHELL HRYCAN’s Performance

THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD – Novelty

Montreal, QC



Check Out THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD’s Performance

AIR SUP ACROYOGA – Novelty

Ste-Agathe des Monts, QC



Check Out AIR SUP ACROYOGA’s Performance

TROY JAMES – Novelty

Brampton, ON



Check Out TROY JAMES’ Performance

MARK LEWIS – Magic Act

Toronto, ON



Check Out MARK LEWIS’ Performance

NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON



Check Out NATALIE MORRIS’ Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 9)

STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty

Holland Landing, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act

Oakville, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

RON DESCHENES – Novelty

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

FRANCOIS OUIMET – Musician

Montréal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty

Warkworth, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician

Longueuil, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act

Tracadie, NB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty

St. John’s, NF



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

WALLACE WONG – Novelty

Mississauga, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON – Dance Act

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272