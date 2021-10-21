Log in
    RCI.A   CA7751091012

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.A)
Rogers Communications : John A. MacDonald becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc.

10/21/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced that John A. MacDonald has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc.

“This has been a challenging time for the Corporation and I want to reaffirm on behalf of the majority of the Board our support for and total confidence in the management team and CEO of Rogers Communications,” said John A. MacDonald.

Edward Rogers has moved from the role of Chairman effective today and will remain on the Board as a Company director. John A. MacDonald has been a member of the Rogers Board of Directors since 2012 and holds the role of Lead Director and Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338


Financials
Sales 2021 14 667 M 11 849 M 11 849 M
Net income 2021 1 693 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net Debt 2021 19 997 M 16 156 M 16 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 31 052 M 25 155 M 25 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 61,26 CAD
Average target price 72,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%25 202
AT&T INC.-9.91%184 994
T-MOBILE US-9.57%152 177
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-18.42%100 665
KDDI CORPORATION21.53%72 158
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.40%57 847