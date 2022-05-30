Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2022 Stanley Cup Conference Finals Coverage Details

May 27, 2022 - After claiming victory in the Battle of Alberta, the Edmonton Oilers represent Canada's opportunity for hockey glory as the quest for the Stanley Cup continues with the Conference Finals on Sportsnet. Delivering exclusive English-language national broadcasts of every game of the third round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with end-to-end multiplatform coverage and analysis, NHL postseason action on Sportsnet resumes Tuesday, May 31 on Sportsnet, CBC, and OMNI and via live stream on SN NOW (complete broadcast schedule below).

In addition to comprehensive TV and streaming coverage, Sportsnet is fueling Canadian hockey fans with all the latest insider info and exclusive original content on sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet App, Sportsnet's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels and across the Sportsnet Radio Network. Having barely survived the Battle of Alberta himself, Steve Dangle returns for every game of the Western Conference Finals with a special edition of Watch a Playoff Game with Steve Dangle live on Sportsnet's YouTube channel.

TV & Stream Broadcast Schedule

*broadcast schedule subject to change; most up-to-date broadcast details available online

**all broadcasts available to stream on SN NOW; SN NOW available free to all Sportsnet cable subscribers

Tune in to Hockey Central a half hour before each matchup as Ron MacLean, Jennifer Botterill, Elliotte Friedman, Kevin Bieksa, and Kelly Hrudey tee up the action on Sportsnet.



WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

G1 Tues., May 31 Edmonton @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G2 Thurs., June 2 Edmonton @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G3 Sat., June 4 Colorado @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G4 Mon., June 6 Colorado @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G5* Wed., June 8 Edmonton @ Colorado, TBD SN & CBC G6* Fri., June 10 Colorado @ Edmonton, TBD SN & CBC G7* Sun., June 12 Edmonton @ Colorado, TBD SN & CBC

*if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers/Carolina Hurricanes

Play-by-play: Harnarayan Singh; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: David Amber

G1 Wed., June 1 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G2 Fri., June 3 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G3 Sun., June 5 New York/Carolina @ Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT SN & CBC G4 Tues., June 7 New York/Carolina @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G5* Thurs., June 9 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G6* Sat., June 11 New York/Carolina @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G7* Tues., June 14 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC

*if necessary

