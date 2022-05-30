Log in
    RCI.A   CA7751091017

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/30 10:17:57 am EDT
65.99 CAD   -0.54%
Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2022 Stanley Cup Conference Finals Coverage Details

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
May 27, 2022 - After claiming victory in the Battle of Alberta, the Edmonton Oilers represent Canada's opportunity for hockey glory as the quest for the Stanley Cup continues with the Conference Finals on Sportsnet. Delivering exclusive English-language national broadcasts of every game of the third round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with end-to-end multiplatform coverage and analysis, NHL postseason action on Sportsnet resumes Tuesday, May 31 on Sportsnet, CBC, and OMNI and via live stream on SN NOW (complete broadcast schedule below).

In addition to comprehensive TV and streaming coverage, Sportsnet is fueling Canadian hockey fans with all the latest insider info and exclusive original content on sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet App, Sportsnet's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels and across the Sportsnet Radio Network. Having barely survived the Battle of Alberta himself, Steve Dangle returns for every game of the Western Conference Finals with a special edition of Watch a Playoff Game with Steve Dangle live on Sportsnet's YouTube channel.

TV & Stream Broadcast Schedule
*broadcast schedule subject to change; most up-to-date broadcast details available online
**all broadcasts available to stream on SN NOW; SN NOW available free to all Sportsnet cable subscribers

Tune in to Hockey Central a half hour before each matchup as Ron MacLean, Jennifer Botterill, Elliotte Friedman, Kevin Bieksa, and Kelly Hrudey tee up the action on Sportsnet.


WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche
Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas

G1 Tues., May 31 Edmonton @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G2 Thurs., June 2 Edmonton @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G3 Sat., June 4 Colorado @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G4 Mon., June 6 Colorado @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G5* Wed., June 8 Edmonton @ Colorado, TBD SN & CBC
G6* Fri., June 10 Colorado @ Edmonton, TBD SN & CBC
G7* Sun., June 12 Edmonton @ Colorado, TBD SN & CBC

*if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers/Carolina Hurricanes
Play-by-play: Harnarayan Singh; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: David Amber

G1 Wed., June 1 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G2 Fri., June 3 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G3 Sun., June 5 New York/Carolina @ Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G4 Tues., June 7 New York/Carolina @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G5* Thurs., June 9 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G6* Sat., June 11 New York/Carolina @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G7* Tues., June 14 Tampa Bay @ New York/Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC

*if necessary

Social Media Links
Official website, Sportsnet sportsnet.ca
Subscribe on Youtube youtube.com/sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Twitter @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Instagram @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on TikTok @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet PR @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of four regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, SN NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, FIBA, WWE, IndyCar, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
