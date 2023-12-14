Official ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. press release

Global technology will improve public safety and connect Canadians in the most remote areas of the country



Premier Andrew Furey completes first call with Search and Rescue volunteer

HEART’S CONTENT, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers and Lynk Global, Inc. today announced they completed Canada’s first successful satellite-to-mobile phone call using Samsung S22 smartphones. The call took place in historic Heart’s Content, where the world’s first transatlantic telegraph cable took place between Canada and Ireland over 150 years ago. The two companies also tested SMS, data and emergency alerting services.

“We’re bringing coverage to Canada’s most remote areas to improve public safety and to connect communities that aren’t connected today,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “We’re proud to work with Lynk to bring Canadians the very latest global technology that will give them access to 911 and wireless services.”

Technology available on existing smartphones

The phone call was made between Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association using Lynk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum. Wireless spectrum ensures this technology works on existing smartphones so customers don’t need to install customized apps or not yet available hardware.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a vast, largely rural province, and connectivity is an important issue for us,” said the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. “As Premier, I am excited about the breakthrough technology Rogers is testing to improve network coverage and the safety of people in our province and across the country.”

Rogers to launch satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024

Rogers will launch satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024, starting with SMS texting, mass notifications and machine-to-machine AI applications, and then expand the service to include voice and data services quickly thereafter. This new technology will deliver wireless services to the country’s most remote wilderness, national parks and rural highways.

“The Lynk team is proud to showcase a comprehensive range of Sat2Phone capabilities with Rogers, including data, voice, messaging, and mass notifications,” says Charles Miller, co-founder and CEO, Lynk. “Our mission is aligned with Rogers’ deep commitment to ensure connectivity for all Canadians no matter where they live, work, and travel. We are excited to be on this journey towards commercial service with Rogers.”

Rogers is committed to improving public safety through its national network investments. This includes the company’s commitment to bring 5G wireless service and 911 access throughout the entire Toronto subway system for all TTC riders and extend wireless coverage along Canada’s remote highways. The company also continues to invest to bring Canadians the largest and most reliable 5G network, which now covers more than 2,200 communities.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, commercially-licensed, and operational satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk is unique in allowing commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space, via standard unmodified mobile devices. Our service has been demonstrated in over 20 countries, and is currently being deployed commercially, based on >30 MNO commercial service contracts covering >50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and will launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338