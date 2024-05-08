Rogers tees off 2024 tournament with $1 million donation



Ticket sales start today for Rogers Charity Classic

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today it is the title partner of Canada’s only PGA TOUR Champions tournament in Calgary, formerly the Shaw Charity Classic, and is kickstarting fundraising for the event’s charitable arm with a $1 million donation.

“This tournament has made a real impact for communities, families and children in Alberta,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “We are immensely proud to honour the legacy of the Shaw family with the Rogers Charity Classic and to continue supporting children’s charities across Alberta.”

The tournament reached a major milestone last year, raising over $100 million for Alberta charities since its inception. The fund, rebranded as Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, supports thousands of youth annually in areas that include counselling, sports, and family support. Now through the end of August 2024, donations pledged through Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink to participating charities are matched up to 50% through the program’s matching pool.

“We’re grateful to Rogers for its commitment to building on the tournament’s legacy and positively impacting communities in our province,” said Jim Riddell, Tournament Chairman, Rogers Charity Classic. “This family-friendly professional golf tournament is one of the most exciting highlights of summer in Calgary and more importantly is the difference it will make for the Alberta charities who support children and their families throughout the province.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Rogers Charity Classic that will run from August 16 to 18, 2024. Rogers Charity Classic offers a variety of different packages for premier spectator and enhanced viewing and hosting experiences.

“Rogers Charity Classic is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar and I always look forward to coming to Calgary each year to play in front of a Canadian crowd,” said Mike Weir, Canadian golf legend and Team Rogers athlete. “I am thrilled to continue being a part of this tournament alongside Rogers in supporting charities in Alberta.”

In 2023, Rogers completed its historic merger with Shaw and announced a new five-year sponsorship of the tournament. This partnership builds on Rogers’ commitment to growing the game in Canada and building strong communities in Alberta.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Rogers Charity Classic

Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.4 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $100 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit https://rogerscharityclassic.com/. Follow Rogers Charity Classic at facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X, formerly Twitter.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338

Rogers Charity Classic, chris@rogerscharityclassic.com, 403-620-8731