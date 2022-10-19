Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.A   CA7751091017

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:03 2022-10-18 pm EDT
53.50 CAD   -2.55%
Rogers launches Technology Centre of Excellence at NORCAT to enable and expedite the future of smart mining
GL
TSX starts week on upbeat note, boosted by commodity stocks
RE
Canadian watchdog's mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
RE
Rogers launches Technology Centre of Excellence at NORCAT to enable and expedite the future of smart mining

10/19/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Rogers to power underground development, testing, and demonstration of emerging technologies at the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence located within the NORCAT Underground Centre

Rogers continues its commitment to invest in Ontario, bridging the digital divide and supporting local economy with new 5G site and the 5G uplift of an existing cellular tower

SUDBURY, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications together with NORCAT, a global leader in the development and provision of skilled labour training and innovation services, announced a five-year strategic relationship to accelerate technology adoption in the global mining industry. Through this collaboration, Rogers will establish the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence at the NORCAT Underground Centre to bring innovative new solutions to life and increase efficiency, safety, and productivity in the global mining industry.

“As part of our commitment to driving leading-edge innovation within mining, construction, and other industrial sectors, our collaboration with NORCAT and the launch of the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence will foster unique opportunities to engage with likeminded organizations and emerging technology companies,” said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business. “With this important investment, we will enable Canadian and global customers and partners, to develop, validate and implement their industrial automation ideas right here in Canada.”

The Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence will harness the power of Rogers 5G through a dedicated Wireless Private Network and accelerate adoption of transformative new technologies. As the global mining industry continues its journey of digital transformation, mining companies are embracing agile technologies to power safe, sustainable, and competitive solutions. Rogers Wireless Private Networks deliver enhanced coverage, ultra-low latency, and critical connectivity, enabling clients using the NORCAT Underground Centre to develop, test, and demonstrate scalable technologies. These technologies include tele-remote and autonomous operations, industrial IoT, asset tracking, and drone mapping among many other use cases.

“The NORCAT Underground Centre has proudly become the global destination to ‘see and touch’ all that is the future of mining technology and innovation. Using our ‘active laboratory,’ we connect and broker relationships between emerging technology companies and global mining companies, creating an ecosystem like no other in the world,” said Don Duval, NORCAT CEO. “We are excited to partner with Rogers to establish the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence and further validate our role to serve as the global one-stop shop for all that is the future of mining technology and innovation.”

In addition, Rogers will add a new 5G cell site and uplift an existing cell tower on its public network to bring 5G coverage to the NORCAT Underground Centre. These improvements will also deliver 5G connectivity to multiple communities in the northern region of the City of Greater Sudbury. This strategic relationship builds on Rogers commitment to foster innovation, enhance connectivity for rural and remote communities, create new jobs, and support the local economy. To learn more about Rogers Wireless Private Networks, visit Rogers.com/WPN.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

For more information
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

ABOUT NORCAT

One of NORCAT’s aspirational goals is to serve as the global one-stop-shop for all that is the future of mining technology and innovation. To deliver on this mandate, NORCAT owns the world’s only operating underground mine designed to enable start-ups, small and medium enterprises and international companies to develop, test and demonstrate emerging technologies that are poised to transform the global mining industry. To learn more about the NORCAT Underground Centre, visit https://www.norcat.org/underground-centre/

Media Contact: Lindsay Moorhouse | Manager, Marketing and Communications | NORCAT |(705) 521-8324 ext 337 |lmoorhouse@norcat.org


Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 15 336 M 11 115 M 11 115 M
Net income 2022 1 695 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
Net Debt 2022 20 484 M 14 846 M 14 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 26 679 M 19 336 M 19 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 52,65 CAD
Average target price 73,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Ron McKenzie Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-11.01%19 336
T-MOBILE US17.40%170 750
AT&T INC.-16.03%111 164
KDDI CORPORATION26.59%62 473
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.90%56 592
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-24.48%51 974