  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 02:57:44 pm EDT
64.69 CAD   -3.39%
02:58pCanada's antitrust agency seeks to block Rogers-Shaw $16 bln merger
RE
02:11pCanada Antitrust Regulator Seeks to Block Rogers-Shaw Merger
DJ
01:50pCompetition Bureau seeks to block Rogers-Shaw deal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Antitrust Regulator Seeks to Block Rogers-Shaw Merger

05/09/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada's antitrust watchdog said Monday it is seeking to block a $16 billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., arguing the transaction would "substantially prevent or less competition" in the country's wireless market.

Canada's Competition Bureau filed a request with the quasijudicial tribunal that adjudicates antitrust cases to halt the deal. Rogers and Shaw issued a statement Saturday signaling the antitrust watchdog would pursue this action, and the companies said they are prepared to save the deal through the courts.

"The bureau's investigation concluded that the proposed merger would substantially prevent or lessen competition in wireless services," the federal watchdog said in a statement. "The bureau is challenging the merger to shield Canadians from higher prices, poorer service quality and fewer choices which are likely to occur as a result of the merger."

Shares in both Rogers and Shaw fell in trading Monday after their joint statement over the weekend about the Competition Bureau's effort to stop the deal. Shares in Shaw, based in Calgary, Alberta, were trading above 34 Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of US$26. As part of the deal unveiled last year, Rogers was prepared to acquire Shaw at C$40.50 a share.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1410ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -3.39% 64.69 Delayed Quote.11.17%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -6.76% 35.05 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
