  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:35 2022-07-12 pm EDT
60.24 CAD   +2.62%
05:26pCanada Regulator Demands Responses From Rogers About Internet, Wireless Outage -- Update
DJ
03:55pCanada's Rogers to credit customers with 5 days service after massive outage
RE
01:05pCanada Regulator Demands Responses From Rogers About Internet, Wireless Outage
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Regulator Demands Responses From Rogers About Internet, Wireless Outage -- Update

07/12/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA-Canada's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday ordered Rogers Communications Inc. to provide details before the end of the month about how and why the company's wireless and internet networks crashed for nearly a day before service was largely restored.

The outage unfolded last Friday, disrupting banking services and debit- and credit-card transactions across the country, and leaving millions of Canadians without phone, TV or internet service. Service was largely restored the next day, and the Toronto-based company attributed the outage to an equipment upgrade that went awry.

"In the first several hours of the outage, it became clear that Rogers was either unable to reassure, or ineffective in reassuring, its customers and providing critical information about what to expect," the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission said in a letter to Rogers, which the regulator released Tuesday. "Few details regarding the outage were provided on either the company's webpage or its social media accounts."

Rogers provided an explanation regarding the cause of the outage on mid-Saturday afternoon, or roughly 36 hours after customers started to report widespread problems with the network.

A Rogers spokeswoman said Tuesday the company was committed "to working alongside the government and regulators to improve network resilience for all Canadians."

The letter added that events of this magnitude, which paralyze key components of everyday life, are "simply unacceptable," and the regulator must learn what happened in the lead up and aftermath of the service outage, and what steps Rogers is taking to prevent future network failures.

The CRTC gave Rogers until July 22 to respond.

Rogers Chief Executive Tony Staffieri issued an apology to customers after large chunks of service were restored. "We know how much our customers rely on our networks and I sincerely apologize. ... I take full responsibility for ensuring we at Rogers earn back your full trust."


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1926ET

Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 580 M 11 990 M 11 990 M
Net income 2022 1 760 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net Debt 2022 19 961 M 15 361 M 15 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 30 484 M 23 459 M 23 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 60,24 CAD
Average target price 77,06 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.18%22 921
T-MOBILE US16.17%168 895
AT&T INC.11.21%147 902
KDDI CORPORATION31.86%71 064
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.49%63 094
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.22%63 075