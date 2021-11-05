Canada court sides with former Rogers Communications chair in boardroom brawl

VANCOUVER, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Friday
backed a petition by former Rogers Communications Inc
chairman Edward Rogers to validate a new board constituted by
him, in a ruling that could result in a major management shakeup
in the country's biggest wireless carrier.
British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick
announced the decision but did not immediately give her reasons.
A rare public fight in the Canadian corporate world was
sparked over the question of who should lead the company and has
weighed on the stock. Some analysts have raised doubts about the
fate of Rogers' C$20 billion ($16.1 billion) bid for rival Shaw
Communications.
"No surprises here," said one top 20 shareholder who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
"And since Edward clearly has the right to vote, the control
block and the case was merely about process. For shareholders,
this is the best outcome because it allows for the shortest
period of uncertainty," the shareholder added.
Lawyers for the company asked for a short stay in the
decision to allow them to appeal, saying that if the order was
effective immediately, Edward Rogers could quickly take major
steps that would effectively end the chances of a legal
challenge.
But Fitzpatrick denied the request, saying she was satisfied
by assurances by lawyers for Rogers that the new board would not
take any steps to end the family's appeal. "Accordingly the
order will be effective today and there will be no stay in
proceedings," the judge said.
Rogers stock is down 0.5% so far this year, compared with a
16.2% gain in rival BCE Inc and a 14.8% rise in Telus
Corp in the same period.
On Monday, both sides presented their cases, with lawyers
for former chairman Edward Rogers arguing that he had the
authority to appoint a new board without an in-person
shareholder meeting.
The company lawyers countered, saying that due process was
not followed while naming a rival board.
Edward Rogers is the chair of the family-owned trust, which
controls 97.5% of the company's voting shares, which his lawyers
claims gives him the authority to do so.
But Rogers Communications' lawyer David Conklin told the
court that the late founder foresaw a stalemate between the
family trust and the board of directors, and specifically
requested a public meeting to resolve it.
The dispute started after Edward Rogers tried to push out
Joe Natale as Rogers' CEO in September, which put him at odds
with his mother and two sisters, who are Rogers directors.
Edward Rogers lost out in the ensuing power struggle, and he was
removed as the chair of Rogers Communications.
But Edward Rogers constituted a new board, leveraging his
power as the chair of the Rogers Control Trust, which named his
the chair. He then petitioned the Supreme Court of British
Columbia to validate his slate of directors.
