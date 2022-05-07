Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
66.96 CAD   -1.63%
01:17aCanada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 billion merger
RE
05/06Rogers asks Quebecor to join bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile - media
RE
05/05Logistec Announces Senior Appointments, Earlier Reported Q1 Results
MT
Canada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 billion merger

05/07/2022 | 01:17am EDT
Rogers Building, home of Rogers Communications in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's Commissioner of Competition intends to oppose Rogers Communications Inc's proposed C$20 billion ($16 billion) merger with Shaw Communications Inc, the companies said in a statement early Saturday.

The Commissioner of Competition notified the companies on Friday afternoon of its intention to file applications to the Competition Tribunal opposing the merger.

The companies have proposed full divesture of Shaw's wireless business, Freedom Mobile, to address concerns regarding the possible impact of the merger deal on Canada's competitive wireless market.

"Rogers and Shaw are engaged in a process to sell Freedom Mobile, with a view to addressing concerns raised by the Commissioner of Competition and ISED," the companies said in the statement, adding that they remain committed to the merger.

Rogers announced last year that it was buying Shaw in a deal that would create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator, however, investors and analysts believed that regulatory risks were imminent.

Meanwhile, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday that Rogers has asked telecom company Quebecor Inc to join a bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile.

Rogers declined to comment on the Globe and Mail report.

($1 = 1.2905 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUEBECOR INC. 0.00% 29.5 Delayed Quote.1.94%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -1.63% 66.96 Delayed Quote.13.02%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 1.35% 37.56 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 383 M 11 956 M 11 956 M
Net income 2022 1 760 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
Net Debt 2022 19 799 M 15 388 M 15 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 34 418 M 26 750 M 26 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 68,07 CAD
Average target price 80,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.14.16%26 750
T-MOBILE US9.33%162 413
AT&T INC.7.82%142 819
KDDI CORPORATION28.61%73 591
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.65%65 358
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.37%62 063