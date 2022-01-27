Canada's Rogers beats revenue estimates on wireless recovery

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc
surpassed quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the
telecom operator added more subscribers and benefited from
higher demand for its internet and cloud-based services used for
remote working.
The results come after a months-long battle for control of
Canada's biggest wireless carrier that saw Chairman Edward
Rogers oust CEO Joe Natale and appoint his confidante Tony
Staffieri to the role.
The company's wireless business posted healthy growth in the
last three months of 2021 thanks to an increase in subscribers
who pay a monthly phone bill and a jump in roaming revenue as
travel restrictions were eased.
Rogers said it expected total service revenue growth of 4%
to 6% in 2022, as the pandemic-induced shift to working from
home continues to boost demand for the high-speed internet its
cable business provides.
Its total revenue was C$3.92 billion ($3.09 billion) in the
fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of
C$3.86 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Net income fell to C$405 million, or 80 Canadian cents per
share, from C$449 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
($1 = 1.2704 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)