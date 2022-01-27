Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Rogers Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Canada's Rogers beats revenue estimates on wireless recovery

01/27/2022 | 07:21am EST
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc surpassed quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the telecom operator added more subscribers and benefited from higher demand for its internet and cloud-based services used for remote working.

The results come after a months-long battle for control of Canada's biggest wireless carrier that saw Chairman Edward Rogers oust CEO Joe Natale and appoint his confidante Tony Staffieri to the role.

The company's wireless business posted healthy growth in the last three months of 2021 thanks to an increase in subscribers who pay a monthly phone bill and a jump in roaming revenue as travel restrictions were eased.

Rogers said it expected total service revenue growth of 4% to 6% in 2022, as the pandemic-induced shift to working from home continues to boost demand for the high-speed internet its cable business provides.

Its total revenue was C$3.92 billion ($3.09 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of C$3.86 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to C$405 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, from C$449 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2704 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 583 M 11 507 M 11 507 M
Net income 2021 1 597 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net Debt 2021 20 337 M 16 047 M 16 047 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 31 390 M 24 910 M 24 769 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 61,80 CAD
Average target price 70,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.08%24 910
AT&T INC.-1.42%173 169
T-MOBILE US-10.14%130 176
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.12%77 086
KDDI CORPORATION5.86%69 405
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.67%61 957