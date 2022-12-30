Advanced search
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:22 2022-12-30 am EST
64.05 CAD   +5.03%
10:32aRogers, Shaw Communications Obtain Canadian Competition Tribunal Approval for Merger; Shares up
MT
10:24aWall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year
RE
10:24aCanadian Tribunal Dismisses Regulator Application to Block Rogers, Shaw Deal; Shares Rise
DJ
Canadian Tribunal Dismisses Regulator Application to Block Rogers, Shaw Deal; Shares Rise

12/30/2022 | 10:24am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. were higher on Friday morning after a tribunal in Canada determined the proposed acquisition of Shaw wasn't likely to harm competition.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of Rogers were up 4.7% to C$63.91 and shares of Shaw Communications jumped 9.8% to C$39.26.

Late Thursday, the Competition Tribunal said it is dismissing an application from Canada's Commissioner of Competition to block Rogers' acquisition of Shaw on anti-trust grounds.

The tribunal rejected allegations made by the Commissioner such as Shaw's divestiture of Freedom Mobile Inc. to Quebecor Inc.'s telecom unit, Videotron, that would lead to a weakening of competition, or that Rogers' acquisition of Shaw Mobile would hurt competition and drive up prices.

Rogers responded that it welcomes the decision summary by the Competition Tribunal.

The decision marks a big step forward for the merger which has been waiting for various regulatory approvals in Canada since the 26 billion Canadian dollar ($19.19 billion) acquisition was first announced in March of 2021.

Though there is still the possibility of an appeal by the Commissioner, the decision leaves only one more regulatory approval under the arrangement agreement, the decision by Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry for the transfer of Freedom Mobile's wireless spectrum licenses to Videotron.

In June, the companies said Quebecor had agreed to buy Freedom Mobile for C$2.85 billion, a move that would expand the Quebec-focused company's wireless operations to a national level.

Rogers and Shaw also said they have agreed to extend the outside date of the transaction to Jan. 31, 2023, which automatically extends the outside date for the acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Quebecor to the same date.

Quebecor's stock also rose on the news, climbing 3.3% to C$29.88.

The Tribunal said it is aiming to release a public version of its full decision in the next two days.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1023ET

Financials
Sales 2022 15 360 M 11 325 M 11 325 M
Net income 2022 1 627 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net Debt 2022 21 072 M 15 536 M 15 536 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 30 848 M 22 745 M 22 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Income Statement Evolution
