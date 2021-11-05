Log in
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Canadian court backs Edward Rogers' petition to validate new Rogers Communications board

11/05/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Nov 5 (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Friday backed a petition by former Rogers Communications Inc chairman Edward Rogers to validate a new board constituted by him, in a ruling that could result in a major management shakeup in the country's biggest wireless carrier.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick announced the decision but did not immediately give her reasons.

A rare public fight in the Canadian corporate world was sparked over the question of who should lead the company and has weighed on the stock.

Some analysts have raised doubts about the fate of Rogers' C$20 billion ($16.05 billion) bid for rival Shaw Communications . ($1 = 1.2464 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -1.62% 58.95 Delayed Quote.1.11%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.42% 35.87 Delayed Quote.59.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 595 M 11 704 M 11 704 M
Net income 2021 1 613 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net Debt 2021 19 599 M 15 716 M 15 716 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 30 382 M 24 413 M 24 363 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
John Anthony MacDonald Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.1.11%24 390
AT&T INC.-13.77%177 068
T-MOBILE US-9.05%153 196
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-22.95%93 842
KDDI CORPORATION12.56%67 591
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.40%58 298