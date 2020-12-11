Connecting Underserved Canadians: Rogers extends its network to more communities in Horseshoe Valley

Today, Rogers is proud to share that it's building on its commitment to connect more Canadians in Southwestern Ontario to high-speed internet with the expansion of its network to more residents and businesses of Horseshoe Valley in Simcoe County.

Through an investment of $10 million, Rogers will expand its existing fibre optic network in the region to connect 57.5 kilometres of underserved roads, servicing more than 2,900 homes and businesses including new home developments and subdivisions and provide connectivity to communities that today have limited access to high-speed internet. Rogers fibre network delivers next-generation technology including its Ignite Internet service with up to 1 gigabit download speeds and its leading TV service, Ignite TV TM .

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 as part of a phased process. Now more than ever access to high-speed internet is important and this investment is one of the ways that Rogers is helping to deliver its services to more Canadians and provide access to the latest technologies now, and in the future.

In response to Covid-19, Rogers has accelerated its network expansion plans to help close the digital divide through various initiatives including the recent launch of wireless home internet service across more than 100 communities in Southwestern Ontario and partnering with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to bring services to Dufferin, Norfolk and Oxford Counties in Ontario.