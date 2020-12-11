Log in
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Connecting Underserved Canadians: Rogers extends its network to more communities in Horseshoe Valley

12/11/2020 | 09:11am EST
Today, Rogers is proud to share that it's building on its commitment to connect more Canadians in Southwestern Ontario to high-speed internet with the expansion of its network to more residents and businesses of Horseshoe Valley in Simcoe County.

Through an investment of $10 million, Rogers will expand its existing fibre optic network in the region to connect 57.5 kilometres of underserved roads, servicing more than 2,900 homes and businesses including new home developments and subdivisions and provide connectivity to communities that today have limited access to high-speed internet. Rogers fibre network delivers next-generation technology including its Ignite Internet service with up to 1 gigabit download speeds and its leading TV service, Ignite TVTM.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 as part of a phased process. Now more than ever access to high-speed internet is important and this investment is one of the ways that Rogers is helping to deliver its services to more Canadians and provide access to the latest technologies now, and in the future.

In response to Covid-19, Rogers has accelerated its network expansion plans to help close the digital divide through various initiatives including the recent launch of wireless home internet service across more than 100 communities in Southwestern Ontario and partnering with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to bring services to Dufferin, Norfolk and Oxford Counties in Ontario.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 14 027 M 10 976 M 10 976 M
Net income 2020 1 596 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net Debt 2020 17 285 M 13 526 M 13 526 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 3,29%
Capitalization 30 794 M 24 216 M 24 096 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 25 300
Free-Float 69,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 65,81 CAD
Last Close Price 60,76 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Manager-Outside Plant Engineering
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.37%24 216
AT&T INC.-21.47%218 668
T-MOBILE US66.49%162 049
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.74.64%145 988
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.55%119 851
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-31.37%118 744
