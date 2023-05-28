Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
61.51 CAD   -1.09%
Eastern Canada's Halifax declares emergency over wildfire

05/28/2023 | 11:45pm EDT
Smoke rises from a wildfire, in Halifax

(Reuters) - The eastern Canadian city of Halifax declared a state of local emergency late on Sunday after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages.

"Emergency responders are working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threats posed by the fires," the municipal authority in the capital of Nova Scotia province said in a press release.

The fire sent a huge pall of smoke over the port city.

The state of emergency would be in effect for seven days, unless lifted or extended, the municipality said.

Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc said on Twitter that some customers in communities evacuated due to wildfires may experience services disruption.

This month, the western province of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency after tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes as unprecedented wildfires raged.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 316 M 14 164 M 14 164 M
Net income 2023 2 005 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net Debt 2023 39 463 M 28 938 M 28 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,25%
Capitalization 31 140 M 22 835 M 22 835 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 61,51 CAD
Average target price 74,51 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Ron McKenzie Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.86%22 835
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED1.38%57 208
SOFTBANK CORP.0.34%50 245
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.20.38%28 100
DIGI.COM11.50%11 378
MTN GROUP LIMITED-10.08%10 531
