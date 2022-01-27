Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Growing a Game For All: 22nd Annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Spotlights Diversity and Inclusion, January 29 on Sportsnet

01/27/2022 | 02:18pm EST
- Ron MacLean hosts 13.5-hour marathon hockey broadcast featuring all seven Canadian NHL teams in action, alongside cast of special guests -

January 27, 2022 - Canada's biggest single-day hockey broadcast is back! Returning to screens coast-to-coast-to-coast for its 22nd season, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is set to get underway this Saturday, Jan. 29 starting at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Citytv, SN NOW, NHL LIVE, OMNI and CBC . Featuring all Canadian NHL teams in action throughout the 13.5-hour broadcast, the show will also honour the trailblazers, activists and advocacy groups that are striving to create an inclusive and diverse sport for future generations.

Hosted by Ron MacLean from Scarborough, ON, the national Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada broadcast is set to feature five NHL matchups featuring all seven Canadian teams throughout the day (full broadcast schedule below). Complementing Sportsnet's live NHL coverage throughout the day, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will also include a variety of special guests and features to promote the growth of inclusion and diversity in hockey. Features and guests include:

Features:

  • No Typical Hockey Town - An essay narrated by Donnovan Bennett on the unique hockey talent that Scarborough, ON, has produced, including Wayne Simmonds, Tyler Toffoli, and Joel Ward who have all made their unique mark in the NHL. Scarborough's stars explain how their hometown influenced their journey to the NHL.
  • OpeningEssay - Narrator Dave Bidini kicks off Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada with a look back at the history of hockey and the stories yet to be told as the game continues to grow.
  • Scotiabank Hockey For All Feature - In a moving and powerful piece, Scotiabank Teammate and Sportsnet broadcaster Cassie Campbell-Pascall celebrates the growth and resilience of women's hockey and stands up against the sport's biggest critics.
  • Music from Jake Clemons - Songs from Montreal resident and member of Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band will be featured throughout the broadcast, including his hit "Ayuda".

Guests:

  • VickySunohara - The three-time Olympic medallist and pride of Scarborough joins MacLean to talk about the growth of women's hockey, her induction into the Scarborough Walk of Fame and her transition to coaching.
  • Mayor John Tory - The Mayor of the City of Toronto laces up and joins MacLean on-ice to discuss the role the Greater Toronto Area community plays in creating inclusive hockey for all.
  • Anson Carter - The NHL alum reflects on his journey from playing on Scarborough's rinks to playing for some of the NHL's most storied organizations to his current role in hockey media.
  • Andrew Ference - The NHL alum and Stanley Cup champion joins the broadcast live from Edmonton.

Throughout the day-long celebration, MacLean will be joined by Sportsnet's all-star roster of hockey analysts - including Scarborough's own Anthony Stewart - and guest appearances from hockey legends Cassie Campbell-Pascall,Wendel Clarke, and Darcy Tucker, the Hockey Diversity Alliance's Akim Aliu and PWHPA stars Kristen Richards and ShannonStewart. Fans can visit sportsnet.ca/hockeyday and use the hashtag #HockeyDay on social media to join the conversation and celebrate the game with other fans across the country.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Broadcast Schedule
*All games also available on SN NOW and NHL LIVE

Saturday, Jan. 29

12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT - Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game (Sportsnet and CBC)

12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT - Anaheim Ducks @ Ottawa Senators (Sportsnet and CBC)

3 p.m. ET / Noon PT - Winnipeg Jets @ St. Louis Blues (Sportsnet and CBC)

  • Play-by-Play: John Shorthouse; Game Analyst: Greg Millen

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT - Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game (Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and CBC)

  • Host: Ron MacLean

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT - Hockey Central Saturday (Sportsnet, Citytv and CBC)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings (Sportsnet)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Edmonton Oilers @ Montreal Canadiens (Citytv and CBC)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT - Vancouver Canucks @ Calgary Flames (Sportsnet and CBC)

*Note: Schedule and commentator assignment is subject to change.

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, SN NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, FIBA, WWE, IndyCar, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 19:17:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
