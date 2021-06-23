Investing in Canada's next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 across the Prairies

Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan students entering post-secondary studies recognized for community leadership and volunteerism

Nearly three-quarters of all scholarships nationally awarded to youth from equity-seeking communities

More than $700,000 in scholarships awarded to nearly 300 youth across the Prairies in the five-year history of the program

CALGARY, June 23, 2021- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 26 Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students - including in-person proms, seniors' trips, and graduation ceremonies - have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young Prairie students, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for 26 deserving students across the region awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night's virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including YMCA, Indspire, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 10 communities across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan including: Calgary, Cold Lake, Edmonton, Elk Point, Fort Macleod, La Corey, Lethbridge, St. Albert, Winnipeg, Fort Qu'Appelle, Langenburg, and Saskatoon.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identify as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.

Ted Rogers believed that investing in youth and education is one of the most powerful ways we can build a stronger Canada. Since launching Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017, Rogers has invested more than $700,000 in scholarships to support nearly 300 Prairie students attending post-secondary studies, with the program now celebrating its first cohort of university and college graduates. Additionally this year to create more opportunities for young Canadians, OMNI Television launched a national scholarship program for post-secondary students pursuing third-language and ethnic journalism, Cityline created a new scholarship for BIPOC women, and we evolved the Rogers New Grad Leadership Development Program.

Rogers is proud to help remove barriers to education and keep young Canadians connected throughout their journey. In addition to scholarships, we empower youth through Ted Rogers Community Grants which provide mentoring and leadership programs for students in grades 7-12, have provided hundreds of devices and plans to Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada and Pflag to keep youth connected to mentors, and are the largest funder for Jays Care Foundation programs like Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids facing barriers develop important life skills, through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

'Rogers is proud to support this next generation of leaders and changemakers in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan by awarding scholarships that help deserving youth achieve their highest potential. By recognizing their volunteerism and community leadership, and reducing education barriers, we know this investment in their future is an investment for our region.'

- Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies Region, Rogers Communications

'I applaud this impressive investment by Rogers and their commitment to supporting Alberta's students. I want to congratulate all of the recipients of this prestigious scholarship and wish them well in their future studies.'

- The Honourable Adriana LaGrange, Alberta Minister of Education

'I am very proud to see Saskatchewan students awarded these scholarships. This support is an investment in our future and these students will continue to strengthen our economy and communities. Congratulations to the recipients, I wish you all the best in your future studies.'

- The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Saskatchewan Minister of Advanced Education

'We are proud to have partnered with Rogers over the past 5 years in recognizing the achievements of young leaders across the nation who are giving back to their communities in meaningful ways. The Ted Rogers Scholarship program empowers young people across Canada to succeed in their educational aspirations. Together, we can continue to ignite the power and potential of young people to achieve their brightest possible future.'

- W. Matthew Chater, National President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

'These Ted Rogers Scholarships represent a powerful opportunity for students from equity-deserving communities to achieve their educational dreams. The Scholarships are yet another instance of the many significant ways in which Rogers has supported students who are overcoming systemic barriers to their education. We have been proud to partner with Rogers on a number of important initiatives this year. Rogers has not only supported the Indspire Awards and our Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program, it has also sponsored our Rivers to Success Indigenous Mentorship Program. And we were both pleased and proud to be one of the charities chosen to participate in the inaugural year of Rogers All IN initiative, which provided generous in-kind promotional support and which enabled us to reach even more First Nations, Inuit, and Métis learners. We would like to congratulate all of the Ted Rogers Scholarships recipients - and to recognize Rogers ongoing commitment to positive change.'

- Mike DeGagné, President & CEO, Indspire

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information:

Rogers, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338